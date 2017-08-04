 
Announcing: Artist David Hunter Demonstrating the Art of Etchings at Seaside Art Gallery

For a Limited Engagement from September 1st through 4th, 2017
 
 
"Quiet Landing" etching by David Hunter
"Quiet Landing" etching by David Hunter
 
NAGS HEAD, N.C. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- What do Rembrandt and artist David Hunter have in common? Mastering the art of etchings! Rembrandt made over 300 etchings…each one brilliantly translating his remarkable use of light, air and space. The intrigue of etching original art continues today.

Hunter is demonstrating new etchings made on site at Seaside Art Gallery, September 1st - 4th, 2017. You'll see original art created right before your eyes as the artist inks and hand-presses each beautiful piece with his own etched zinc plate!

Meet the Master Artist

Hunter is a master in creating high detail etched drawings. Ask him how he etches his free-hand drawing into the zinc plate. He'll show you his techniques for highlighting and inking his etched plate…then hand-press it with his own equipment right there in the gallery. Each beautiful piece is transformed into an original work of art!

New Etching to be Unveiled

Every year, Hunter creates a new etching for this event. This year's creation is a secret and will be unveiled in the gallery on September 1st.  Only 100 of these gems will be issued.  You'll be the first to see them! During the show, Hunter will sign and dedicate your own limited edition etching of your choosing.

Hunter will also have a beautiful selection of his most sought-after etchings and artwork at the show.

About the Artist

David Hunter lives in Central Florida and participates in art shows and competitions throughout the United States. Hunter has created over 80,000 etchings. His award-winning artwork is in galleries throughout the United States and is in the permanent collection of the London Maritime Museum in England.

One of the Largest Galleries in the Southeast

Seaside Art Gallery is one of the largest galleries in the Southeast, with 56 years of excellence and reputed customer service. The Smith family established it in 1961. Owner Melanie Smith is an accredited fine arts appraiser with the International Society of Appraisers.

The authenticity of the gallery's art is fully guaranteed. The gallery has a generous policy of 30-day refund or 5-year exchange. They ship anywhere.

Seaside Art Gallery is located at 2716 South Virginia Dare Trail in Nags Head, North Carolina. You can shop art both in the gallery and online at http://www.seasideart.com. Their toll-free number is 800-828-2444.

