Learn How to Paint from a Professional Artist for a Limited Time

Artist Debra Keirce at Seaside Art Gallery

--The wait is over…now you can come to a special one-day workshop at Seaside Art Gallery one day only, on Saturday, November 18, 2017. You'll be painting with award-winning artist Debra Keirce, known for her small, detailed paintings.Paint original art with Debra on a 6-inch square underpainting that she's created especially for you. You'll learn Debra's own process for adding the final layers as she helps you bring your painting to a final finish. She'll teach you secret techniques that will give you the confidence to create even more art on your own.There are only two classes at the gallery in the one-day workshop on Saturday, November 18: "Orchid" at 12 pm, and "Seashells" at 3 pm. Seating is limited, so you'll want to sign up now. You can sign up for "Orchid" or "Seashells" or both!You'll learn how to make the center of interest in your floral painting shine in the "Orchid" class. The "Seashells" class will teach you how to use edges to create more realism. Why not take both classes! And take two beautiful paintings home with you!Seating is limited! The registration fee is $45 for each class which includes detailed instruction by professional artist wcj Debra Keirce, art supplies, and your own original artwork. All skill levels are welcome. Sign up for classes by emailing info@seasideart.com , or calling 252-441-5418.You can see Debra Keirce's art at Seaside Art Gallery's website here at http://www.seasideart.com/ product-category/ by-artist/debr... Seaside Art Gallery is one of the largest galleries in the Southeast, with 56 years of excellence and reputed customer service. The Smith family established it in 1961. Owner Melanie Smith is an accredited fine arts appraiser with the International Society of Appraisers.Shop 200+ artists on their website. Visit www.seasideart.com for details. Their phone number is 252-441-5418.