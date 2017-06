Announcing 'Outer Banks Squared The Art Show' at Seaside Art Gallery, July 1st - 29th, 2017

Brown Pelican Companions by Beverly Abbott

--It's a cool art genre capturing Outer Banks life in 12 inch by 12 inch paintings. Seagulls following the ferryboats, shore birds hunkered down on the beach, wild mustangs sparring in the sand, sea oats and dunes, lighthouses, folklore, even salt water taffy. Artists created works of art just for this show.This square shape has a fresh look that fits any d├ęcor. It's easy to mix and match, or group with other art. It's a fun way to bring the Outer Banks home.Seaside Art Gallery opens its, July 1st. The show runs through July 29, 2017. The show is available online now."This is a fun show!" says gallery owner Melanie Smith. "So many people enjoy the Outer Banks for its unique beauty. The art in this show is gorgeous, and people are saying it captures special moments they've had here on the Outer Banks of North Carolina."is an excellent opportunity to own an original painting by an award-winning artist, for an affordable price. You can shop art in the show in the gallery, and online. Many pieces in the show are gallery wrapped, and others are framed. Prices begin at $100.Meet Outer Banks artist Suzanne Morris at the gallery on Thursday, July 13, 2017, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. See her demonstrate how a Plein Air painting is created. Find out how it differs from other styles of painting. Questions are welcome!Seaside Art Gallery is one of the largest galleries in the Southeast, with 56 years of excellence and reputed customer service. The Smith family established it in 1961. Owner Melanie Smith is an accredited fine arts appraiser with the International Society of Appraisers.Shop 200+ artists on their website, visit http://www.seasideart.com for details. Their phone number is 252-441-5418.