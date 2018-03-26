 
When You See These New Minis You'll Be Amazed!

This Year's International Miniature Art Show at Seaside Art Gallery is the Best One Yet! Show Opens May 5th and runs through June 2nd, 2018
 
 
"Stand by Me" by Tykie Gantz
"Stand by Me" by Tykie Gantz
 
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - March 31, 2018 - PRLog -- You'll encounter the extraordinary when you go to a miniature art show. From a very small art studio inside a shadow box.... to a masterpiece painting of Lake Superior's vast shoreline on a 3- inch by 5-inch canvas. Miniature art is a fascinating art genre. It's expressed in about every art form…from paintings to etchings to sculptures. The visual expression of fine detail and excellence are brilliant. You can hold the art in your hand!

Seaside Art Gallery opens its International Miniature Art Show on May 5th, 2018. It runs through June 3rd, 2017. It's the gallery's 27th year for this amazing art show. There are only 19 recognized miniature art shows in the United States and this is one of them!

This year's show boasts 600 works of art created by 200 of the top miniature artists. The artists are from 5 continents, 8 countries, and 36 states in America. These gems are in watercolor, graphite, paper, sculpture, oils, pastels, ink, mixed media . . . just about anything you can imagine!

"May is an exciting time at the gallery. Customers look forward to our International Miniature Art Show each year," says Melanie Smith, owner of the gallery. "New miniatures are arriving daily… they are amazing. There's a diverse palate for every taste!"

Preview the Show Online Now and Buy Before the Show Opens!

This is an excellent opportunity to own an original piece of art, by a renowned artist... for an affordable price. The artwork is currently for sale. New art arrives daily. Prices begin at $100.

You can see the show at https://seasideart.com/ and buy art as it arrives.

People's Choice Award and Reception

Join in the People's Choice Award and vote for your favorite miniature! The winning piece is announced at the show's open reception... at Seaside Art Gallery on Saturday, May 26th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can meet the judge and several artists.

One of The Largest Galleries in the Southeast

Seaside Art Gallery is one of the largest galleries in the Southeast. The Smith family established it in 1961. The gallery is reputed for excellence in art and customer service. Melanie Smith is the family's second-generation owner. She is an accredited fine arts appraiser with the International Society of Appraisers. You can shop amazing art for 200+ artists on their website at https://seasideart.com

Source:Seaside Art Gallery
Email:***@cindyreedassociates.com
Posted By:***@cindyreedassociates.com Email Verified
Tags:Outer Banks Art, Miniature Art, Seaside Art Gallery
Industry:Arts
Location:Kill Devil Hills - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
