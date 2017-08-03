News By Tag
Techware Solution Launched an On Demand Taxi Booking Script- LaTaxi
Techware Solutions released a new application to streamline the Taxi Business in a better way.
The On demand taxi booking app has two applications namely Passenger App for passengers to book Taxi; Driver app for the drivers for accepting the requests from passengers, which completely works in real time. The app allows Passengers to check the availability of Taxis in real time, getting instant confirmation with driver details.
Over the last few years, the number of people booking Taxi has increased steeply. This was because of the taxi app businesses like Uber and Ola who attract users with cheap fares. But this cheap rate makes difficult for users to figure out the actual cost for their ride.This has given an impetus to Techware Solution to launch an on demand taxi booking app for both users and drivers with separate logins and a web-based panel to manage and track everything to compete in the Taxi business industry. The LATAXI will resolve all the above problems by make bookings from one single platform.
What makes the LATAXI unique from other taxi booking app is its elegant and intuitive UI that makes the ride booking easy. After a close analysing about the Taxi Business, Techware Solution made it a point to overcome the difficulties faced by the passengers, drivers and the taxi business owners.The LATAXi have launched a platform with impressive features.
LATAXI will deliver best results for Taxi Business Community and Taxi app subscribers.
So, LATAXI is the right solution to make Taxi owners or Taxi companies more accessible, drivers with more rides and passengers with more choices.
The LATAXI comes in a set of three – the User App, the Driver App and the admin. Each has a set of features that set it apart from other similar apps that are available in the market today.
How it works:
For Passengers
• Reduced waiting times for rides.
• Book Taxi in their budget with fare trip estimate provided before the ride.
• Use promo codes for discounts.
• Option for booking cancellation
• Driver details and contact details after confirmation
• View past Ride History
• Rate and review about the ride
For Drivers
• View new user ride request
• Change status online / offline – to appear on passenger map
• View past rides history
• View Payment Statements
• View Rider Feedback and Comments
• View weekly earning statistics
For Admin
• Can manage User and Driver
• View all information of registered users and drivers
• View and Filter ride history by
• Location
• Driver name
• Passenger name
• Car Type
• Booking date
• Amount
• Status
• Promocode Management
• Region based taxi type management
• Car type Management
• Driver document management
• Review Management
The LATAXI is simple to use taxi booking app, specially designed to meet the requirements of small, medium and large Taxi Businesses. Both the driver and passenger app is available on the Android platform and will support multi languages.
The LATAXI is a flexible app and can be customized to any on-demand product of customer choice. All other sets of dispatch, mobile, and web booking solutions with the latest technology launched from Techware Solution are designed in a class of their own to empower the Taxi Business with ease and no manual effort. This includes online Taxi Booking Software, Taxi Booking Mobile App, Car Rental booking Mobile App.
Visit https://www.techware.co.in/
Contact
Techware Solution
+91 7356862666
info@techware.co.in
