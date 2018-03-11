Techware Solution Celebrating Fifth Year Annual Celebration with Special Offers. Grab Now

Techware Solution announces special offer package for their online doctor appointment scheduling app, Book My Doc

-- The top-notch mHealth software development company, Techware Solution announced fifth-anniversary celebration offer price for their online doctor appointment scheduling software, Book My Doc.This is the best opportunity for healthcare fraternity who are looking for an appointment scheduling solution for their medical practice. This is a limited offer, so don't miss this chance.Book My Doc is a powerful medical doctor appointment scheduling software to meet all challenges that may surface during your appointment scheduling and hospital management. This online doctor appointment booking software is user-friendly at both front and back ends, which means that the process of booking appointments and scheduling management of Book My Doc is easy for both the doctors and their patients.Only $499 USD, avail this offer soon. Get in touch with support@techware.co.in1. Logo change2. fsbdt Name change3. Color change4. Installation5. One payment gateway integration -credentials must be providedOnly $999 USD, avail this offer soon.Get in touch with support@techware.co.in1. Logo change2. Demo of the purchased product3. Name change4. Color change5. Installation6. Play store upload For mobile apps and web server upload(store or server credentials must be provided )7. One payment gateway integration – credentials must be provided8. Customization for Push notification9. Customization for Social Login10. Customization for SMS NotificationSelect the platinum Steth and get the benefits of both the Silver and Golden Steth.Enhance and streamline your medical practice with our enterprise white label doctor appointment scheduling software, Book My Doc, a convenient solution to optimize and automate your daily practice routine.Click below to claim the offers.