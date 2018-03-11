News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Techware Solution Celebrating Fifth Year Annual Celebration with Special Offers. Grab Now
Techware Solution announces special offer package for their online doctor appointment scheduling app, Book My Doc
This is the best opportunity for healthcare fraternity who are looking for an appointment scheduling solution for their medical practice. This is a limited offer, so don't miss this chance.
Book My Doc is a powerful medical doctor appointment scheduling software to meet all challenges that may surface during your appointment scheduling and hospital management. This online doctor appointment booking software is user-friendly at both front and back ends, which means that the process of booking appointments and scheduling management of Book My Doc is easy for both the doctors and their patients.
The offer package is classified into three- Silver, Golden and Platinum Steth. You can choose your package that best fits your requirements.
Offer Details
Make the product under your branding.
Use the package (SILVER STETH)and get branded.
Only $499 USD, avail this offer soon. Get in touch with support@techware.co.in
1. Logo change
2. fsbdt Name change
3. Color change
4. Installation
5. One payment gateway integration -credentials must be provided
Make the product in your branding.
Use the package (GOLDEN STETH) and get branded.
Only $999 USD, avail this offer soon.Get in touch with support@techware.co.in
1. Logo change
2. Demo of the purchased product
3. Name change
4. Color change
5. Installation
6. Play store upload For mobile apps and web server upload(store or server credentials must be provided )
7. One payment gateway integration – credentials must be provided
8. Customization for Push notification
9. Customization for Social Login
10. Customization for SMS Notification
Make the product in your branding.
Use the package (PLATINUM STETH) and get branded.
Select the platinum Steth and get the benefits of both the Silver and Golden Steth.
Enhance and streamline your medical practice with our enterprise white label doctor appointment scheduling software, Book My Doc, a convenient solution to optimize and automate your daily practice routine.
Click below to claim the offers.
http://bookmydoc.in/
Media Contact
Techware Solution
***@techware.co.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse