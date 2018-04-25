 
Techware Software Solutions Announced the Launch of their New App Template

Techware Software Solutions launched an On-Demand food delivery app template- LaEats
 
 
LaEats
LaEats
 
ERNAKULAM, India - April 30, 2018 - PRLog -- The top leading hospitality software solutions provider Techware Software Solutions  launched their newly designed On-Demand food delivery app template- LaEats. The app template for Restaurant owners and Taxi drivers. This is a flexible Ionic app template with Ionic 3 frameworks which has been specifically designed for restaurant business owners who are looking to Uberize their restaurant business operations and to give their users an amazing comfort. This app template can be fully customized and can make it fully functional as a white-label On-Demand food delivery app as per your requirement.

Template Overview

• User friendly and efficient template.
• Simple and Fine-tuned design
• SCSS include stylesheet customization
• Built with Angular JS Version 4
• Newly released ionic 3 framework
• Supports Android and IOS.
• Flexible to Development and Design customization.
• Template source code included.

LaEats is the  best food delivery app template that you can give your users for placing their food order from the nearby restaurant and get delivered in a short span of time.

Here are some of the features that we can make functional for you if you need this template as a fully functional app.

• Pickup and Destination by Type / Map
• See Product Details & Description
• Confirmation of Products & Delivery details
• Manage Quantity — Add to Cart product
• At a Time Multiple Order
• Get a Complete Delivery Information
• Ability to call delivery provider
• Review and Rating
• Order Cancellation
• Add Payment / Update / Edit / Delete Card
• Multiple Payment Gateway
• Add Favorite location for order
• Profile Update
• Promo Codes
• Emergency Contact

Make the full use of this On-Demand food delivery app template and become the owner of the lucrative online food delivery restaurant app business with ease.See how this app template  is helpful for you to succeed quickly in this hospitality industry.


https://codecanyon.net/item/on-demand-food-delivery-app-t...

Techware Software Solutions Pvt Ltd
enquiry@techware.co.in
