Techware Solution announced special offer package for their taxi booking software, Call My Cab

-- The world's best-selling, Taxi booking and dispatch software solution providing company Techware Solution announced their software deals of the day for online taxi booking appCall My Cab is an online taxi booking software that bridges the gap between taxi firm owners and their customers. It is a powerful taxi management software built on PHP with Codeigniter Framework. We are glad about the massive impact of our software Call My Cab. Now it is one of the high demand taxi booking app moving with the record sale at leading marketplace. We had an overwhelming response from our users and with the continues request and interest, we are giving an opportunity to the all small, medium and large taxi firms who missed the chance to get our taxi booking software.Our software is an effective, fast and responsive way for your passengers to hire taxis. The major highlight of the software is the well-formed admin panel to monitor the entire process. This is also the best opportunity for the developers who are looking for taxi booking solution for their end clients.The package classifieds into three spanners- Silver, Golden, and Platinum.Make the product under your branding.Use fsbdt the package ()and get branded.Only $499 USD, avail this offer soon. Get in touch with support@techware.co.in1. Logo change2. Name change3. Color change4. Installation5. One payment gateway integration -credentials must be providedMake the product in your branding.Use the package () and get branded.Only $999 USD, avail this offer soon.Get in touch with support@techware.co.in1. Logo change2. Demo of the purchased product3. Name change4. Color change5. Installation6. Play store upload For mobile apps and web server upload(store or server credentials must be provided )7. One payment gateway integration – credentials must be provided8. Customization for Push notification9. Customization for Social Login10. Customization for SMS NotificationMake the product in your branding.Use the package () and get branded.Select the platinum spanner and get the benefits of both the Silver and Golden Spanner.Create a new brand or polish your current brand with our white label taxi booking solution, Call My Cab.The other taxi dispatch solutions from Techware Solution are designed in a class of their own to maximize your revenue and to deliver additional value to your users. This includes On demand Taxi booking App, online Taxi Booking Software, Taxi Booking Mobile App, Car Rental booking Mobile App.Click below to claim the offers.