Commodities intelligence specialist CRU implement a Single Customer View from BlueVenn for efficient
With more than ten offices around the world, and its business split into three parts (Events, Consulting and Analysis), CRU has a number of different and disparate datasets. These data silos were restricting the marketing team's ability to analyze customer data effectively, meaning key information and attributes, essential for analysis and campaign selections, was being overlooked. CRU also sought better management of its customer data to ensure observance of forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation.
To obtain better control of its marketing activities, make better use of all its available datasets and be conscientious about its customers' data privacy, CRU turned to BlueVenn to build and implement a Single Customer View (SCV) database.
Will Blake, Chief Technology Information Officer at CRU, said:
"While we have a large IT resource in-house, we felt it was logical to use industry expertise of a solutions provider like BlueVenn, and a team that has successfully delivered and executed hundreds of Single Customer Views for many years. This persistently updated and accurate database implemented by BlueVenn will not only be a boon for marketing, but also safeguard us to stay on the right side of forthcoming changes to European data protection laws."
BlueVenn CEO Steve Klin said:
"The BlueVenn SCV provides CRU with a centralized and consistent store of customer data, allowing for the more efficient and accurate utilization of what was previously disconnected data. We're delighted to be able to implement a solution for CRU that not only creates efficiencies and enhances accuracy on data manipulations within the marketing teams, but one that is easily scalable, independent of individual software solutions."
ABOUT CRU
CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.
Since our foundation in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China. CRU employs over 250 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004.
When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on this first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view on a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalized response.
CRU - big enough to deliver a high quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.
www.crugroup.com
ABOUT BLUEVENN
The BlueVenn Customer Data Platform unifies all your marketing data to create unified customer profiles and achieve the elusive Single Customer View. Moreover, with powerful integrated analytics, predictive modeling, reporting and omnichannel customer journey automation it provides everything the modern-day marketer needs to transition to true one-to-one marketing. Understand your customers better, uncover patterns in behavior that drive sales growth and utilize real-time marketing capabilities to personalize web and email experiences based on all your known and anonymous data.
With 400 clients and 20 years of experience creating data-driven marketing technology solutions for some of the largest B2C organizations in the world, the BlueVenn platform is at the forefront of a marketing big data revolution, redefining how marketers work and interact with their customers. www.bluevenn.com
