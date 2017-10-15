BlueVenn invite marketers to its two-day online data marketing event, JOIN Digital, this November

Contact

-- BlueVenn, leading Customer Data Platform and marketing automation vendor, today announce its online data marketing event, JOIN Digital, this November 15-16, 2017.From AI and predictive analytics to customer data platforms, customer journey optimization and identity management, JOIN Digital is an interactive and online two-day event, featuring over 15 online seminars focused on customer marketing, and how to tackle the complex landscape of big data, analytics and customer journeys.Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts in many disciplines and discover practical uses of the BlueVenn Customer Data Platform, while also gaining a first look at the exciting developments on the 2018 BlueVenn software roadmap.JOIN Digital is packed with a number of exciting and insightful speakers, including Gatehouse Media and AAA, who will be hosting live webinars on customer analytics, data management and marketing automation.Headlining the agenda on day one is experienced marketing technology analyst and Customer Data Platform (CDP) expert, David Raab. David will be educating attendees with his unbiased thoughts on building a unified customer view, and how CDPs enable better marketing.On day two, social media innovator, Twitter master, entrepreneur and author Amy Jo Martin will wcj join BlueVenn as part of a panel of experts. Amy Jo will lead an online discussion around her research on how feelings of happiness scale through social communication.JOIN Digital is completely free to attend, with attendees requiring only a single registration to access two full days of informative live webinars, online Q&As and presentations.Existing BlueVenn customers will also receive an invite to join interactive 'ask the expert' sessions, hosted by BlueVenn's Customer Success Teams. These sessions will focus on top tips, shortcuts and productivity improvements using BlueVenn technology.BlueVenn's President, Curt Bloom, said:"I'm extremely excited for BlueVenn JOIN Digital. With its interactive, online format it opens up the event to clients and prospects from across the world, who can experience the educational and entertaining content, hearing from the likes of Amy Jo Martin, David Raab and BlueVenn clients like Gatehouse Media and AAA."This is particularly useful for our global customer base, who can access the exclusive training sessions. Better still, JOIN Digital is free to attend, and you'll be able to listen to the huge amount we have planned live or on-demand at your leisure."