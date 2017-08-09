News By Tag
Beauty retailer Space NK Apothecary create customer journey and loyalty experiences with BlueVenn
Space NK was already using BlueVenn software for marketing automation and unifying its data sources into a Single Customer View, but also desired the ability to personalize its website and emails according to specific behavioral rules.
Space NK also wished to enhance the functionality of its N.dulge loyalty program, with the ability to reward customers with points, in real-time, after submitting reviews or recommending Space NK products to others.
With many off-the-shelf personalization solutions unable to meet the requirements of this personalization project, Space NK turned to BlueVenn to integrate into all the required third party platforms and feed into BlueVenn's real-time engine.
Space NK e-Commerce Director Andy Lightfoot said:
"BlueVenn came out on top because of its ability to implement a solution that exactly fitted our needs.
"We had some very specific goals, which were to allow us to link all of our third party tools into a seamless customer experience. This includes reviews, friend recommendations, social and, not least, our N.dulge loyalty program provider. By utilizing BlueVenn and BlueRelevance we are able, in real-time, to leverage these elements of our e-commerce site to the relevant customers at the key moments in their journey."
With a Single Customer View already in place, the BlueVenn platform can identify users across devices and through online and offline transactional data, in order to serve relevant, personalized assets, including sophisticated product recommendations, along with browse and cart abandonment messages.
BlueVenn's third party connectors also enable loyalty interactions to be integrated into the customer experience. Andy Lightfoot added:
"Leveraging the BlueVenn integrations, we aim to recognize advocacy for the brands; points for leaving product reviews, referring friends and, in the near future, directly or indirectly engaging with us in social posts. It's about recognizing and rewarding those micro-influencers that hold sway in their circles and not just those with the highest spend.
"BlueVenn has allowed us to tie in the elements of our site and third party integrations and deploy them all as a seamless, best-in-class experience."
BlueVenn CEO Steve Klin said:
"Space NK has been a BlueVenn client for several years now and I'm delighted to see our technology fit the needs of the business as they grow and devise new marketing initiatives. With a centralized hub for customer data and our analytics tools, it enables Space NK to analyze and understand its customer base and make informed marketing decisions. This means a foundation for BlueVenn's real-time personalization capabilities, allowing Space NK to execute a fantastic plan to reward, engage and create more relevant customer experiences."
ABOUT SPACE NK APOTHECARY
Starting out as one of London's first boutique wellbeing and beauty stores, Space NK Apothecary is now an international brand – with 84 outlets globally. Space NK's mission is to become an innovative beauty retailer, committed to offering a well-informed and unbiased opinion on an edited selection of the best specialist skincare, make-up, fragrance, toiletries and accessories within an environment that is lively, upbeat and informal. For more information, please visit www.spacenk.com
ABOUT BLUEVENN
The BlueVenn Customer Data Platform unifies all your marketing data to create unified customer profiles and achieve the elusive Single Customer View. Moreover, with powerful integrated analytics, predictive modeling, reporting and omnichannel customer journey automation it provides everything the modern-day marketer needs to transition to true one-to-one marketing. Understand your customers better, uncover patterns in behavior that drive sales growth and utilize real-time marketing capabilities to personalize web and email experiences based on all your known and anonymous data.
With 400 clients and 20 years of experience creating data-driven marketing technology solutions for some of the largest B2C organizations in the world, the BlueVenn platform is at the forefront of a marketing big data revolution, redefining how marketers work and interact with their customers. https://www.bluevenn.com
