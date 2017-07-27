 
Harland Simon to upgrade KBA Reels at The Desert Sun - Palm Springs, CA

 
 
KBA reel stand at The Desert Sun
KBA reel stand at The Desert Sun
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Desert Sun and Gannett Publishing Services (GPS) have selected Harland Simon to replace the KBA reel controls at their print production facility in Palms Springs, CA.

The upgrade will replace EAE ANK interface modules, ABB KT98 control modules and DC IO on their existing KBA reelstands, as well as the ArcNet communications. Harland Simon will utilize off-the-shelf Allen-Bradley PLC hardware and Ethernet communications across the Desert Sun's press to reduce on-going cost and minimize risk to production. The project is scheduled to begin in the 3rd Quarter 2017, with the press remaining in production throughout the process.

This new contract follows the successful projects at this facility back in 2014 and 2016, which saw the upgrade of the frontend EAE press controls and on-unit KBA/ABB controls on their KBA Colora towers.

John Staiano, Managing Director – Americas for Harland Simon commented, "This once again shows the confidence Desert Sun has in our ability to undertake challenging projects, on time and within budget. As always, we are looking forward to working with the team in Palm Springs."

Harland Simon's upgrade methodology ensures that throughout the project The Desert Sun's existing controls will remain operational until the new system is fully tested in order to remove any risk to production. Costs are minimized by retaining elements of the old system that can still be used and supported.

Furthermore, additional diagnostic software will be available on the Harland Simon supplied maintenance PC and P6000 control consoles, previously installed in 2014 and 2016. This will streamline fault-finding procedures and enable 24/7 remote diagnostic and support via a VPN line.

For more information please visit: http://harlandsimon.com/print/

