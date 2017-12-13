 
News By Tag
* Press Drive Upgrade
* Press Master Drive
* Press Controls
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
19181716151413


Harland Simon upgrades Drive Master PLC and Drives at Quad City Times

 
 
Drive Master - Before & After
Drive Master - Before & After
CHICAGO - Dec. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Harland Simon has recently completed an upgrade of a drive master PLC and three 1395 drives on a Goss Colorliner press in Davenport, IA; helping Lee Enterprise to provide a reliable platform to meet their increasingly demanding print schedule.

The project included the replacement of three 150HP 1395 drives and one PLC/5 drive masters, with off-the-shelf Allen Bradley hardware. The remaining two 1395 drives remain in operation, interfaced to the new drive master PLC, thus allowing the full press-wide upgrade to be staged over multiple financial cycles. Thanks to Harland Simon's extensive upgrade expertise, the installation was carried out without any interruption to production. Harland Simon's suite of diagnostic tools and the comprehensive AB RSLogix 5000 package will ensure that performance of the new drives is continually monitored so that if any issues occur they can be rapidly resolved.

This project follows a number of successful press drive upgrades including at Daily Sentinel, CO; Burlington Free Press, VT; Windsor Star, ON; Winston Salem, NC and Brunswick News, NB.

John Staiano, Managing Director wcj - Americas for Harland Simon further commented "As with a number of our upgrade solutions, having the ability to 'stage' these upgrades not only shows Harland Simon's flexible approach but allows the customer to spread capex funding over a number of years, while keeping all equipment (new and old) in working order."

For more information please visit http://harlandsimon.com/print/

Media Contact
Harland Simon
Tanja Hundt
***@harlandsimon.com
01908276700
End
Source:
Email:***@harlandsimon.com Email Verified
Tags:Press Drive Upgrade, Press Master Drive, Press Controls
Industry:Publishing
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Harland Simon PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share