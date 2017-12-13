Harland Simon upgrades Drive Master PLC and Drives at Quad City Times

Drive Master - Before & After

-- Harland Simon has recently completed an upgrade of a drive master PLC and three 1395 drives on a Goss Colorliner press in Davenport, IA; helping Lee Enterprise to provide a reliable platform to meet their increasingly demanding print schedule.The project included the replacement of three 150HP 1395 drives and one PLC/5 drive masters, with off-the-shelf Allen Bradley hardware. The remaining two 1395 drives remain in operation, interfaced to the new drive master PLC, thus allowing the full press-wide upgrade to be staged over multiple financial cycles. Thanks to Harland Simon's extensive upgrade expertise, the installation was carried out without any interruption to production. Harland Simon's suite of diagnostic tools and the comprehensive AB RSLogix 5000 package will ensure that performance of the new drives is continually monitored so that if any issues occur they can be rapidly resolved.This project follows a number of successful press drive upgrades including at Daily Sentinel, CO; Burlington Free Press, VT; Windsor Star, ON; Winston Salem, NC and Brunswick News, NB.John Staiano, Managing Director wcj - Americas for Harland Simon further commented