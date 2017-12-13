News By Tag
Harland Simon upgrades Drive Master PLC and Drives at Quad City Times
The project included the replacement of three 150HP 1395 drives and one PLC/5 drive masters, with off-the-shelf Allen Bradley hardware. The remaining two 1395 drives remain in operation, interfaced to the new drive master PLC, thus allowing the full press-wide upgrade to be staged over multiple financial cycles. Thanks to Harland Simon's extensive upgrade expertise, the installation was carried out without any interruption to production. Harland Simon's suite of diagnostic tools and the comprehensive AB RSLogix 5000 package will ensure that performance of the new drives is continually monitored so that if any issues occur they can be rapidly resolved.
This project follows a number of successful press drive upgrades including at Daily Sentinel, CO; Burlington Free Press, VT; Windsor Star, ON; Winston Salem, NC and Brunswick News, NB.
John Staiano, Managing Director wcj - Americas for Harland Simon further commented "As with a number of our upgrade solutions, having the ability to 'stage' these upgrades not only shows Harland Simon's flexible approach but allows the customer to spread capex funding over a number of years, while keeping all equipment (new and old) in working order."
For more information please visit http://harlandsimon.com/
