Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765


RFiD Discovery brings pioneering technology into healthcare with new partnership

 
 
Partnership between Harland Simon and PervasID
Partnership between Harland Simon and PervasID
 
MILTON KEYNES, England - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Harland Simon, the leading provider of RFID tracking solutions to the UK healthcare market has announced its partnership with PervasID, an award winning Cambridge-based technology company, to bring new RFID reader technology to the healthcare market. The co-operation involves the supply of PervasID's new Space Ranger 9200 RFID reader. This pioneering reader complements Harland Simon's existing RFiD Discovery range of active and passive RFID tracking solutions, which are used by a growing number of hospitals throughout the UK to track the locations of mobile medical equipment.

The SpaceRanger™ 9200 is a patented near-100% detection passive RFID ceiling tile reader which delivers a wide-area, real-time inventory monitoring solution at a radically reduced cost. PervasID's reader is fully integrated with the RFiD Discovery software to enable NHS Trusts and other healthcare providers to track inventory and assets accurately, in real-time, using low-cost passive RFID labels.

Dr. Sabesan Sithamparanathan, CEO of PervasID said: "We are very excited about working with the UK experts for RFID tracking in healthcare. Harland Simon has vast experience of RFID system integration and a demonstrable track record for delivering cost effective solutions. We are confident that the PervasID range of UHF readers will help deliver further cost savings and create additional efficiency improvements in the NHS arena."

The new reader technology is currently being trialled at NHS Forth Valley and Cambridge University Hospital. It is set to play a vital role in helping NHS Trusts who are implementing GS1 labelling as part of their Scan4Safety initiative to capitalise wcj on the benefits of incorporating passive RFID into their new GS1-compliant asset, inventory, location and other labels.

Andy James, Director of Commercial Operations – Healthcare for Harland Simon, commented: "We are thrilled about the opportunities and benefits this cutting-edge reader technology brings to our RFiD Discovery solutions. In the healthcare environment this new breed of passive UHF reader will lend itself particularly well to tracking medical devices, medical records and patient flow. As part of our continuous system developments we are always on the look-out for new RFID hardware technology and this one stood out by a mile for unrivalled speed and accuracy at an affordable price."

For more information please visit http://www.rfiddiscovery.com

Tanja Hundt
***@rfiddiscovery.com
Click to Share