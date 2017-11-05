News By Tag
RFiD Discovery brings pioneering technology into healthcare with new partnership
The SpaceRanger™
Dr. Sabesan Sithamparanathan, CEO of PervasID said: "We are very excited about working with the UK experts for RFID tracking in healthcare. Harland Simon has vast experience of RFID system integration and a demonstrable track record for delivering cost effective solutions. We are confident that the PervasID range of UHF readers will help deliver further cost savings and create additional efficiency improvements in the NHS arena."
The new reader technology is currently being trialled at NHS Forth Valley and Cambridge University Hospital. It is set to play a vital role in helping NHS Trusts who are implementing GS1 labelling as part of their Scan4Safety initiative to capitalise wcj on the benefits of incorporating passive RFID into their new GS1-compliant asset, inventory, location and other labels.
Andy James, Director of Commercial Operations – Healthcare for Harland Simon, commented: "We are thrilled about the opportunities and benefits this cutting-edge reader technology brings to our RFiD Discovery solutions. In the healthcare environment this new breed of passive UHF reader will lend itself particularly well to tracking medical devices, medical records and patient flow. As part of our continuous system developments we are always on the look-out for new RFID hardware technology and this one stood out by a mile for unrivalled speed and accuracy at an affordable price."
For more information please visit http://www.rfiddiscovery.com
Contact
Harland Simon
Tanja Hundt
***@rfiddiscovery.com
