Stockdale Capital Partners Acquires 266-Unit Class-A Scottsdale, AZ Multifamily Community
This is the second acquisition in the past 30 days for the private equity firm's recent multifamily investment effort
By: Stockdale Capital Partners
The property is located at 15826 North Scottsdale Road, in the 730-acre master planned community of Kierland, in North Scottsdale. The Quincy at Kierland features a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, each with 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances including full size washer and dryer, engineered hardwood floors, stone countertops and walk in closets. Community amenities include resort-style pool with pool house and fireside lounge, fitness center, yoga room, pet park, business center and 24-hour package room.
Since being delivered to the market in July 2024 by the seller, regional merchant builder EMBREY, The Quincy at Kierland has demonstrated exceptional lease up velocity reaching stabilization in only 12 months.
"The property's location in North Scottsdale's Kierland is a key growth driver supported by limited supply, proximity to major employment hubs in the submarket's growing tech, finance, and healthcare sectors; top rated schools; and easy access to extensive retail, dining, and entertainment options at the nearby Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter," said Stockdale Managing Director Samuel Palmer, who along with Managing Director Chase Jensen leads the company's multifamily platform. "Adjacent to the property is also a planned mixed-use development that will create additional demand and reflects the improving market fundamentals in North Scottsdale."
IPA's Steve Gebing and Cliff David marketed the property for sale on behalf of the seller which will redeploy the sales proceeds for future development projects.
"Whether you are an established investor or building a multifamily platform from scratch, it's key to demonstrate your ability to focus on speed and certainty of execution," added Jensen. "As we did with our first investment in Dallas, we were to able close in less than 45 days all cash from the time we were awarded the project, which helped the seller move on to its next project."
Last month, Stockdale acquired Amelia at Farmer's Market, a 297-unit Class A community in Downtown Dallas, TX in an all-cash transaction with additional multifamily acquisitions to be announced in the coming months
About Stockdale Capital Partners
Stockdale Capital Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with a 30-year history of investing in commercial real estate across multiple asset classes throughout the U.S. The company is an owner-operator specializing in the redevelopment and repositioning of real estate assets with expertise in revitalizing urban properties of all types. The firm currently manages approximately $3.0 billion in gross AUM on behalf of several discretionary, comingled closed-end and open-ended funds. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.stockdalecapital.com.
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
