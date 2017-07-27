News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Body Shop India launches the all new Almond Milk and Honey range!
The new body care range from The Body Shop, Almond Milk and Honey, has been formulated for sensitive, dry skin as sensitive skin is currently one of the highest global skincare concerns.
Almond Milk and Honey range has been lovingly formulated for sensitive and dry skin. They strongly believe in their responsibility to make you feel happy and confident in your skin. Sensitive skin is currently one of the highest global skincare concerns, racking up over 270,000 Google searches over the last year. They have developed a thoughtful skincare range that combines nourishing and restoring ingredients with pleasurable textures and a subtle hypoallergenic fragrance – which makes using their products a truly enjoyable experience. Finally, you can make peace with your sensitive skin and say hello to a range that is caring, calming and soothing.
Their almond oil comes from almond nuts grown by expert farmers in the Alicante region of Spain and to collect the precious honey they source from the Sheka rainforest biosphere reserve. These are the new ingredients within their Community Trade programme, taking you one step closer to their Enrich Not Exploit™
SOOTHING & RESTORING BODY LOTION:
It protects your skin against uncomfortable tight and itchy skin with silky smooth, fast-absorbing, lightweight moisture that lasts for 48 hours. This skin-loving body lotion comforts, protects and restores sensitive, dry skin.
GENTLY EXFOLIATING CREAM BODY SCRUB:
This is the best scrub for dry skin, that is infused with real crushed almond shells, designed to gently buff away dead skin cells and leave skin feeling soft.
SOOTHING & CARING CLEANSING BAR:
It gives your sensitive skin a beautifully clean feeling it deserves. It works in harmony with your skin's natural moisture levels to ease uncomfortable tightness.
CALMING & PROTECTING HAND CREAM:
Their calming and caring new hand cream protects and soothes your dry hands.
SOOTHING & RESTORING BODY BUTTER:
This heavenly, rich body butter, enriched with natural oils, has been specially formulated to soothe and protect sensitive, dry skin for 48 hours.
SOOTHING & CARING SHOWER CREAM:
This gentle, soap free shower gel specially formulated to respect your skin's natural moisture barrier and pH levels will soothe your skin as you cleanse it.
For more details please visit: https://www.thebodyshop.in
Contact
Tarana Ahmed
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse