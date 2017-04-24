Get Luminous Complexion with the Bodyshop's Skin brightening drops of Light™ Range

The Body Shop has launched Drops Of Light™ range, which is a complete skin‑brightening regime that reveals your most luminous complexion.

-- The Body Shop has launched a range of skin‑brightening products under Drops Of Light. Each product in this range gives another dose of brighter skin, day after day. It is suitable for sensitive skin with an array of sensorial textures. Brighter skin isn't only about reducing dark spots, which is why this 5‑in‑1formula improves healthy brightness, translucency, evens tone, minimises the appearance of pores, while leaving skin feeling smooth and supple.The Body Shop believes in natural healthy beauty and enhancing features, not altering them. They are proud to have a no retouch policy that protects the authenticity and diversity of individual beauty. It combines the natural power of red algae, known for its brightening and anti‑dark spot correction benefits, plus the power of Vitamin C, one of the most potent antioxidants renowned to support brightening and plumping skin with moisture.In‑vitro studies have shown that red algae extract inhibits key stages of the pigmentation process, even after melanin has been produced.· Limit the process of melanin production by inhibiting the activity of tyrosinase, a key enzyme involved in melanin production· Limit the transport and accumulation of melanosomes to prevent dark spots from appearing on the surface of the skin· Limit pigmentation induced by UV exposureUnder this range, the new PURE HEALTHY BRIGHTENING SERUM is a lightweight, penetrating serum for a healthy‑looking skin. With a refreshing texture, this moisturizing essential targets the 5 key dimensions of bright, healthy‑looking skin - Healthy Brightness, Even Tone, Refined Texture, Pure Translucency and Smooth Suppleness.The range's new CLARIFYING FOAM WASH cleanses and clarifies complexion from morning to night. Massage gently with thisto form a luxurious lather that purifies without stripping the skin.The new PURE HEALTHY BRIGHTENING DAY CREAM is a soft, highly moisturizing day cream that melts onto the skin to instantly deliver plumper, smoother looking skin with 24H hydration. After 4 weeks, the skin is brighter, looks healthier, more even toned and clarified. The size, number and intensity of dark spots appear reduced.The Drops of Light™ range is made with the finest raw ingredients that are sourced from around the globe. Harnessing the skills of artisan farmers and adding the expertise, these products are efficacious to use. Community Trade marula oil from Namibia is used in the Purifying Foam and Community Trade aloe vera from Mexico is used in the Essence Lotion and Serum.Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand. The Body Shop seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering high-quality, naturally-inspired skincare, hair care and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. The Body Shop pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good and after being acquired by L'Oréal in 2006, it has scaled up its vision significantly. The Body Shop has more than 3,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The Body Shop India has more than 150 stores across 50 cities and towns.For further information please contact:Tarana Ahmed91-9899412598