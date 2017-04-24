The Body Shop launches Drops Of LightTM Pure Resurfacing Liquid Peel

The Body Shop has launched Drops Of LightTM Pure Resurfacing Liquid Peel (145 mL). This quick fix brightening essential is enriched with the goodness of Red Algae Extract.

-- The Body Shop has launched Drops Of LightPure Resurfacing Liquid Peel under its Drops Of Lightrange of products. This quick fix brightening essential will visibly brighten appearance after first use. It uses the transforming gel-to-peel technology that traps and gently peels off impurities and dead skin cells to unveil healthy-looking skin that feels resurfaced from first use. On continuous use, the skin looks more luminous and the skin texture looks refined, as tested with 100 women. The Liquid Peel works as an alternative to traditional exfoliators. They should be used on dry skin after removing all makeup products and cleansing.Both NPDS contain brightening red algae extract harvested from the North Atlantic. Rich in Vitamin C, minerals and nutrients, red algae has grown in bracing oceans for millions of years. Today their potency is gently extracted for the healthy brightening Drops Of Lightrange.In line with the Enrich Not Exploitphilosophy, we work with Eudofano Women's Co-operative in Ondangwa, northern Namibia to source our Community Trade marula oil. The marula tree is sacred to the people of Ovamboland and Namibian women have traditionally used marula oil as a face serum for generations to smooth and moisturize their skin. Now the 1750 Namibian women of the Eudofano Co-operative are building a business and a future on the ancient wisdom of marula. The oil they produce is cold-pressed to preserve its high quality and enriches our products with its hydrating and smoothing properties.Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand. The Body Shop seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering high-quality, naturally-inspired skincare, hair care and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. The Body Shop pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good and after being acquired by L'Oréal in 2006, it has scaled up its vision significantly. The Body Shop has more than 3,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The Body Shop India has more than 150 stores across 50 cities and towns.For further information please contact:Tarana Ahmed91-9899412598