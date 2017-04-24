 
News By Tag
* Liquid peel
* Best Facewash
* Best Beauty Produt
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gurgaon
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524


The Body Shop launches Drops Of LightTM Pure Resurfacing Liquid Peel

The Body Shop has launched Drops Of LightTM Pure Resurfacing Liquid Peel (145 mL). This quick fix brightening essential is enriched with the goodness of Red Algae Extract.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Liquid peel
* Best Facewash
* Best Beauty Produt

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* Gurgaon - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Products

GURGAON, India - April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The Body Shop has launched Drops Of LightTM Pure Resurfacing Liquid Peel under its Drops Of LightTM range of products. This quick fix brightening essential will visibly brighten appearance after first use. It uses the transforming gel-to-peel technology that traps and gently peels off impurities and dead skin cells to unveil healthy-looking skin that feels resurfaced from first use. On continuous use, the skin looks more luminous and the skin texture looks refined, as tested with 100 women. The Liquid Peel works as an alternative to traditional exfoliators. They should be used on dry skin after removing all makeup products and cleansing.

Both NPDS contain brightening red algae extract harvested from the North Atlantic. Rich in Vitamin C, minerals and nutrients, red algae has grown in bracing oceans for millions of years. Today their potency is gently extracted for the healthy brightening Drops Of LightTM range.

Enrich Not Exploit TM  - Marula Oil From Namibia

In line with the Enrich Not ExploitTM philosophy, we work with Eudofano Women's Co-operative in Ondangwa, northern Namibia to source our Community Trade marula oil. The marula tree is sacred to the people of Ovamboland and Namibian women have traditionally used marula oil as a face serum for generations to smooth and moisturize their skin. Now the 1750 Namibian women of the Eudofano Co-operative are building a business and a future on the ancient wisdom of marula. The oil they produce is cold-pressed to preserve its high quality and enriches our products with its hydrating and smoothing properties.

Author Bio:

About Company:  The Body Shop

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand. The Body Shop seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering high-quality, naturally-inspired skincare, hair care and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. The Body Shop pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good and after being acquired by L'Oréal in 2006, it has scaled up its vision significantly. The Body Shop has more than 3,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The Body Shop India has more than 150 stores across 50 cities and towns.

For further information please contact:

Contact Person: Tarana Ahmed

Contact: 91-9899412598

Email: tarana.ahmed@questretail.in

Website/Page URL:http://www.thebodyshop.in/

Media Contact
Bodyshop India, Contact: 91-9899412598
Email: tarana.ahmed@questretail.in
91-9899412598
***@questretail.in
End
Source:Bodyshop India
Email:***@questretail.in
Tags:Liquid peel, Best Facewash, Best Beauty Produt
Industry:Beauty
Location:Gurgaon - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Body Shop India News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share