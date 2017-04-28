News By Tag
The Body Shop launches new 100% vegetarian Superfood face masks
The Body Shop has launched Superfood masks for your face. These five new expert face mask recipes are 100% vegetarian. Infact, Himalayan Charcoal, British rose and amazonian acai masks are 100% vegan.
Inspired by traditional beauty remedies from around the world, each jar contains a secret power from purifying to nourishing to help your skin look and feel as good as you do inside. For skin that needs to release impurities and toxins to help reveal a healthy-looking, youthful glow, the 100% Vegan himalayan charcoal purifying glow mask is helpful in detoxification. Inspired by Ayurvedic traditions, this tingling mud mask contains Bamboo charcoal from the Himalayan foothills, Green tea leaves from Japan and Community Trade organic tea tree oil (https://www.thebodyshop.in/
For skin that needs to be quenched and re-plumped with moisture to reveal its dewy glow again, the 100% Vegan british rose fresh plumping mask helps hydrate it. Inspired by the European bathing rituals, this refreshing gel mask is infused with real natural ingredients:
The 100% vegetarian ethiopian Honey deep nourishing mask is beneficial for the skin that needs an intense dose of replenishing nourishment to feel soft and smooth again. Inspired by African healing and soothing rituals, this indulgent melting honey mask blends Community Trade honey from Ethiopia, Community Trade marula oil from Namibia and Community Trade organic olive oil from Italy.
For skin that needs an intense treatment to remove dullness and unevenness and to brighten it, 100% vegetarian chinese ginseng & rice clarifying polishing mask is of great help. Inspired by Chinese traditions, this creamy exfoliating mask combines natural ingredients sourced from Northeast Asia and South America - Ginseng extract from China, Rice extract from China and Community Trade organic sesame seed oil from Nicaragua.
The 100% Vegan amazonian acai energizing radiance mask energizes skin that needs a fast recharge from signs of fatigue and stress. Inspired by the rituals of Amazonian tribes, this juicy fresh mask with powerful natural ingredients from South America. Acai berry extract from Brazil, Guarana seed extract from Brazil and Community Trade organic babassu oil from Brazil pack a punch in this mask.
About Company: The Body Shop Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand. The Body Shop seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering high-quality, naturally-inspired skincare, hair care and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. The Body Shop pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good and after being acquired by L'Oréal in 2006, it has scaled up its vision significantly. The Body Shop has more than 3,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The Body Shop India has more than 150 stores across 50 cities and towns.
