Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827


Master Services Agreement (MSA) between Reliance Communications & Safe Host

GCX owns the world's largest private undersea cable system spanning more than 68,000 route KMs and is seamlessly integrated with RComs' 200,000 route kilometres of domestic optic fiber backbone.
 
 
DELHI, India - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Swiss data colocation service provider Safe Host and Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications' subsidiary Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) have entered into a partnership and signed a master services agreement (MSA).  The Swiss company's customers will enjoy access to the emerging markets corridor through its global network infrastructure.

GCX owns the world's largest private undersea cable system spanning more than 68,000 route KMs and is seamlessly integrated with RComs' 200,000 route kilometres of domestic optic fiber backbone.

"The Swiss business ecosystem is undergoing significant transformation with the rise of digital economy, advances in technology convergence, as well as the rapidly growing tech-savvy population, and it is mission critical to have a scalable and reliable infrastructure to capitalize on the next wave of globalization," Mark Russell, Managing Director, GCX International said. The MD believes that the emerging markets will be open to Swiss companies to tap business opportunities over the company's global network as well as cloud providers via GCX Cloud X Platform.

The Swiss companies will gain access to key emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia, including China and India through this partnership with Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications. "This partnership will provide Safe Host with enhanced coverage and increased diversity options to be more competitive, especially along the emerging markets corridor, which further solidifies its position as a truly global colocation provider," the Mumbai-based telco in a statement said.

"Our partnership with GCX means that we can provide high-performance global reach into our data centers, strengthening our ecosystem and supporting the digital strategy of our customers across multiple industries." Safe Host chief executive Gérard Sikias said.

GCX gives management services to more than 160 countries along with VPLS-enabled Ethernet network capabilities. It is extensively connected with 40 business markets globally spanning Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East. Firms in both countries are set to avail international business opportunities with this agreement.

Refrence link: http://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/rcomm-arm-s...
