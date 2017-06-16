 
News By Tag
* Reliance Infrastructure
* Reliance Group
* Reliance Communications
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group not to draw salary or commission from RCOM

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Reliance Infrastructure
Reliance Group
Reliance Communications

Industry:
Business

Location:
New Delhi - Delhi - India

NEW DELHI, India - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- In order to lend support to its multi-million dollar worth Reliance Group, Anil Ambani has decided to draw "no salary or commission" in this fiscal year through March 2018 from telecom arm Reliance Communications. This one is a strong decision taken by the management and shows that the group truly cares about its employees.

Not only that, RCOMs management team will also delay taking monthly payments by up to 21days each month until December 2017. The decision showcases its managers' commitment to the strategic transformation program. The telecom company will also sell assets to raise funds to pay off its debt, which stood at Rs45,000 crore at March-end.

"Aircel and Brookfield deals are targeted to close by September 30, subject to approvals" statement given by RCOM spokesperson. Closure of these deals would reduce the debt of RCOM by 60%, which is Rs25,000 crore.
The Union Cabinet may also consider Canada-based Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Rs 11,000-crore investment proposal to acquire RCom's stake in its telecom tower unit Reliance Infratel.

RCOM is also positive about reducing its debt by Rs14,000 crore from its wireless merger with Aircel. Chairman Anil Ambani has said that if the company finds its outstanding debt unsustainable despite the sale of towers and the Aircel deal, it may consider offloading the remaining overseas business held under the Global Cloud Exchange banner. This comprises undersea cables or some of its 50% in Aircom — the JV with Aircel. In the case of emergency, they can also consider selling its remaining 49% economic interest in the tower arm.

Reference Link: http://www.businessinsider.in/Anil-Ambani-wont-draw-salar...

Website Link: http://www.relianceada.com/web/reliance-group/reliance-in...
End
Source:Reliance Group
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Business PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share