RDEL looking forward to signing a defence deal worth Rs25,000cr
Both RDEL and L&T are already been asked to submit the bids and according to RFP, the first ship has to be submitted within four years. The rest of the ships can be delivered in the seven years from the time of the contracted.
Also known as 'Landing Platform Docks (LPD)' within the country, this is the first that a private sector in the country has been given such a huge contract. By supporting this program under the name of "Make in India" project, Indian Navy plans to become a 'builder's navy' from 'buyer's navy'.
Expressing his views about this prestigious deal, Chief of Naval Staff Karambir Singh said, "The roadmap for Indian Navy will remain firmly anchored on self-reliance and indigenisation,"
RDEL and L&T have both secured all technical and financial approvals from the Indian Navy to take this project forward. In order to complete this deal on time, RDEL has already teamed up with France's DCNS and L&T with Navantia's Spain. Each LPD will weigh around 30,000-40,000 tonnes and will be used to transport battle tanks, troops and other defence equipment. The LPD project has been pending for nearly many years but all looks good for now.
