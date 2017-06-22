 
News By Tag
* Reliance Group
* Reliance Defence
* Reliance Infrastructure
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


RDEL looking forward to signing a defence deal worth Rs25,000cr

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Reliance Group
Reliance Defence
Reliance Infrastructure

Industry:
Business

Location:
New Delhi - Delhi - India

NEW DELHI, India - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The government of India has finally issued a request for proposal (RFP) to Larsen and Turbo (L&T) and Anil Ambani's led Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd. (RDEL) for a deal worth Rs25,000 crore. The deal is initiated to kick-start 'Make in India' project in the Defence sector which involves the building of four amphibious ships. It is the biggest project ever given to the private sector by The Government of India, which is already been cleared by Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley.

Both RDEL and L&T are already been asked to submit the bids and according to RFP, the first ship has to be submitted within four years. The rest of the ships can be delivered in the seven years from the time of the contracted.

Also known as 'Landing Platform Docks (LPD)' within the country, this is the first that a private sector in the country has been given such a huge contract. By supporting this program under the name of "Make in India" project, Indian Navy plans to become a 'builder's navy' from 'buyer's navy'.

Expressing his views about this prestigious deal, Chief of Naval Staff Karambir Singh said, "The roadmap for Indian Navy will remain firmly anchored on self-reliance and indigenisation,"
RDEL and L&T have both secured all technical and financial approvals from the Indian Navy to take this project forward. In order to complete this deal on time, RDEL has already teamed up with France's DCNS and L&T with Navantia's Spain. Each LPD will weigh around 30,000-40,000 tonnes and will be used to transport battle tanks, troops and other defence equipment. The LPD project has been pending for nearly many years but all looks good for now.

Referenec Link: http://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/Reliance-Defenc...

Website Link: http://www.relianceada.com/reliance-infrastructure
End
Source:Reliance Group
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 22, 2017
Business PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share