The First AI Platform for Google Home & Amazon Alexa Voice Applications

-- UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 3RD AUGUST 2017The smart speaker market, originally pioneered by Amazon, is expected to hit USD 13 billion by 2024. With several technology giants announcing their plans to take on Amazon and Google in the smart speaker market, it is clear that voice represents the next major interface for communication between humans and machines, and a major new client touchpoint for companies.Smartly AI was created in order to accompany businesses in this voice revolution through radically simplifying the process of building, testing and monitoring voice applications for smart speakers., Hicham Tahiri, CEO at Smartly AI.Most voice application platforms today are created for developers. Smartly AI has been designed to enable all the profiles in a project team to effectively works together to create a voice application. This has been made possible by abstracting all the complexity of the conversational AI via a simple and universally understable dialog flow, making conversational AI accessible to all the stakeholders of the voice project: developers, voice user interface designers, marketers, project managers and beta testers.The solution's unique framework means that a user has to only create a voice application once on the platform, then can deploy it on whichever voice platforms they want. This saves users a significant amount of time in voice application creation and ensures that the same user experience is replicated across all devices.The company's in house natural language understanding recognizes and classifies requests, and extracts entities (the parts of the speech that give it context, such as times, dates and locations), meaning companies do not need an expert in machine learning to create a voice application.The startup, which was accelerated at Numa, has already gained recognition from Amazon, which awarded its CEO, Hicham Tahiri, the title Alexa Champion for contributions to the Alexa developer community. Over 2000 developers are using the Smartly AI's platform, and to date, the company has developed voice applications for companies of all sizes, from a variety of sectors including finance, e-commerce and tourism. The company expects the same success with Google Home, especially now that the device has been released in France.The new platform is featured on Product Hunt today, check it out [Link to be sent later].