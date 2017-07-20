News By Tag
@IndieONEGlobal CreatorsCon MeetUp @ #WeWork powered by #IndieGoGo Expands From Miami To DC
@IndieONEGlobal CreatorsCon kicks off @WeWork partnership events in August heads to @WeWorkMIA, @WeWorkATL and @WeWorkDC
Where: @WeWorkMIA, @WeWorkATL & @WeWorkDC
When: August 10th, 14th, 24th, and 29th, 2017
Who: Darrin Scorpio Campbell - Founder of IndieONE, IndieONE Content Creators, Local Talent & Team Members from @IndieONEGlobal & @NTSUSA and @WeWork
Miami, FL | July 26, 2017 – IndieONE Global Media has partnered with WeWork to present the @IndieONEGlobal CreatorsCon MeetUp @ WeWork, which will showcase local talent, Live performances by Indie artists and screenings by Indie filmmakers. It will also include music, films and/or TV shows by Content Creators whose work airs on / is available on the IndieONE platform. The event is an opportunity for local artists, filmmakers, Indie Enthusiasts and Tech community to interact with one another and the IndieONE team. This will provide a path towards a local ecosystem for the Indie and Tech Communities, as well as shaping the interaction of the IndieONE platform locally.
The current partnership event schedule is
■ August 10th - WeWork Brickell City Centre (Miami, Florida)
■ August 14th - WeWork Colony Square (Atlanta, Georgia)
■ August 24th - WeWork Chinatown (Washington, DC)
■ August 29th - WeWork Apollo (Washington, DC)
Additional cities are currently being scheduled and will be announced as they are confirmed.
The Tour is funded by IndieONE's exclusive WeWork #IndieGoGo Campaign perk, which will also enable the #IndieONEGlobal MeetUp Tour coming in the Fall.
Fans and supporters can go to bit.ly/IndieONEatWeWorkNA (https://www.indiegogo.com/
These events are designed to bring fans, Content Creators, the Indie Community, the Tech Community and the media industry together for fun, exciting performances & events, including music showcases and film screenings. The @IndieONEGlobal & @NTSUSA Teams will hit the road to meet supporters of the IndieONE Platform and the IIndependent community.
National Talent Search USA will host local talent castings to fill the local talent portion of designated tour cities. National Talent Search USA will also host casting calls for the #MakingOfABoyBand International Reality Series during the tour.
https://youtu.be/
For more information on the @IndieONEGlobal CreatorsCon MeetUp @ WeWork & @IndieONEGlobal MeetUp Tour: North America, visit our campaign website at bit.ly/IndieONEatWeWorkNA (https://www.indiegogo.com/
For interview requests, please email or call us
About IndieONE Global Media Company
IndieONE Global Media Company - the Next Generation Digital Broadcast Media Platform - Home Of IndieONE Global Radio, IndieONE Global Television and IndieONE Global Movies - Where The World's Stars Are Born -
IndieONE Global Media currently operates as a Real Time Global Digital Broadcast Radio Platform (IndieONE Global Radio), the On Demand version of our Global Digital Movie Platform (IndieONE Global Movies) and the On Demand version of our Global Digital Television Platform (IndieONE Global Television).
About National Talent Search USA, LLC
National Talent Search USA (NTSUSA) is a subsidiary of Scorpio Media Group, LLC, which is an American company with headquarters in Miami, Florida. Scorpio Media Group, LLC is a full service Entertainment Media Production Corporation. Its company divisions range from Production Services for Film, TV, Radio, Music & Multimedia to Talent Management.
#MakingOfABoyBand International Reality Series is the FIRST International Reality Series to ever be produced in the World, as noted by the producers of the Series. Boy band hopefuls from around the globe are urged to apply for the casting call by visiting bit.ly/MOABBApp. The Series teasers and debut episode are available via YouTube @ National Talent Search USA's YouTube Channel @ YouTube.NationalTalentSearchUSA.com or bit.ly/
About WeWork
WeWork is an American company which provides shared workspace, community, and services for entrepreneurs, freelancers, startups and small businesses. Founded in 2010, it is headquartered in New York City. WeWork has a current valuation of roughly USD $20 billion.
WeWork designs and builds physical and virtual communities in which entrepreneurs share space and office services and have the opportunity to work together. The company's 120,000+ members have access to health insurance, an internal social network, social events and workshops, and an annual summer retreat. WeWork has more than 2000 employees and has locations in 19 United States cities and 12 countries including Australia, Canada, India, China, Hong Kong, France, United Kingdom, Israel, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands and Germany.
Contact
IndieONE Global Media Company
***@nationaltalentsearchusa.com
