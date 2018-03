@IndieONEGlobal Kicks Off #IndieGoGo Funded @IndieONEGlobal Music Stage: Summer Music Series

@IndieONEGlobal's Music Stage Series Promises To Offer A Unique Experience In The LIVE Music Space

-- What: @IndieONEGlobal Music Stage powered by #IndieGoGo & #IndieONEGlobalRadioWhere: @SpacesWorks Atlanta Midtown East 715 Peachtree Street Atlanta, Georgia 30308When: March 16, 2018Who: Darrin Scorpio Campbell - Founder of IndieONE, IndieONE Content Creators, Local Talent & Team Members from @IndieONEGlobal & @NTSUSA and @SpacesWorks– IndieONE Global Media has partnered with Spaces Works to present thehttp://public.indieone.co/blog/indieoneglobal-music-stage, which will showcase Live music performances by Indie artists and Film / TV Show screenings by Indie Film makers / Producers, whose work airs on / is available on the IndieONE platform.The event is an opportunity for local artists, filmmakers, Indie Enthusiasts, Music & Movie Fans and the StartUP & Tech community to interact with one another and the IndieONE team. This will provide a path towards a local ecosystem for the Indie and Tech Communities, as well as shaping the interaction of the IndieONE platform locally.The Summer Music Series Tour will be funded by IndieONE'swhich is currently running for fans and music lovers to support. For details visit https://www.indiegogo.com/ projects/indieone- global-music- ... ).Tickets to this LIVE music showcase can be obtained by visiting(http://public.indieone.co/tickets). Fans & Supporters can also go tohttps://www.indiegogo.com/projects/indieone-global-music-stage-summer-music-series/x/8218782) to redeem the exclusive #IndieGoGo perks, which includes discounts and a subscription to the IndieONE platform. It also includes many other Early Bird perks for a limited timeThese events are designed to bring fans, Content Creators, the Indie Community, the Tech Community and the media industry together for fun, exciting performances & events, including music showcases and film screenings. The @will be hitting the road to meet supporters of the IndieONE Platform and the Indie community.National Talent Search USA hosts local talent castings for the local talent to participate in the designated tour cities.https://youtu.be/aWRqpSiA5kA ( https://youtu.be/ Xl2I-nCVI4A For more information on the, visit our #IndieGoGo campaign page athttps://www.indiegogo.com/projects/indieone-global-music-stage-summer-music-series/x/8218782) or visit the IndieONE website atFor interview requests, please email or call usAbout IndieONE Global Media CompanyIndieONE is a Global Live Broadcast Media Platform featuring Music, TV Shows & Movies by Top Independent Artists, Producers & Filmmakers from around the world. IndieONE currently operates as a Livestream Broadcast Radio Platform, which helps Artists and Content Creators reach over 82+ countries each year. IndieONE also currently operates as a On Demand content source of our Global Digital Television & Movies Platforms. Learn more about IndieONE atAbout National Talent Search USA, LLCNational Talent Search USA (NTSUSA) is a subsidiary of Scorpio Media Group, LLC, which is an American company with headquarters in Miami, Florida. Scorpio Media Group, LLC is a full service Entertainment Media Production Corporation. Its company divisions range from Production Services for Film, TV, Radio, Music & Multimedia to Talent Management.is theto ever be produced in the, as noted by the producers of the Series. Boy band hopefuls from around the globe are urged to apply for the casting call by visiting bit.ly/MOABBApp. The Series teasers and debut episode are available via YouTube @ National Talent Search USA's YouTube Channel @ YouTube.NationalTalentSearchUSA.com or bit.ly/NTSUSAYouTube.About SpacesWorksOriginating in Amsterdam,was built on the idea that success breeds more success. That's why we've cultivated a community of members who are thinkers, achievers and imagineers. We've built workspaces that suit your every need. And our energetic staff attends to all the details so you can focus on your next big idea. Learn more about Spaces at