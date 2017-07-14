 
Industry News





@IndieONEGlobal Partners w/ @WeWork To Host @IndieONEGlobal CreatorsCon MeetUp via #IndieGoGo

@IndieONEGlobal CreatorsCon kicks off #WeWork partnership with events at @WeWorkMIA and @WeWorkATL
 
 
Darrin Scorpio Campbell, IndieONE Founder / CEO
Darrin Scorpio Campbell, IndieONE Founder / CEO
 
MIAMI - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- What:          @IndieONEGlobal CreatorsCon MeetUp @ #WeWork

Where:         @WeWorkMIA & @WeWorkATL  via #IndieGoGo Campaign

When:          August 10th and 14th, 2017

Who:          Darrin Scorpio Campbell - Founder of IndieONE,  IndieONE Content Creators, Local Talent & Teams @IndieONEGlobal & @NTSUSA and @WeWork Team

Miami, FL |  July 20, 2017 – IndieONE Global Media has partnered with WeWork to present the @IndieONEGlobal CreatorsCon MeetUp,  which will showcase Indie artists and filmmakers whose music, films and/or TV shows air on / are available on the IndieONE platform. The event is also an opportunity for local artists and filmmakers to network with the IndieONE team to learn how they can get their works broadcast or on the IndieONE platform.

The current partnership event schedule is

■ August 10th - WeWork Brickell City Centre  (Miami, Florida)
■ August 14th - WeWork Colony Square  (Atlanta, Georgia)

Additional cities are currently being scheduled and will be announced as they are confirmed.

The Tour is funded via IndieONE's exclusive WeWork #IndieGoGo Campaign perk, which will also enable the #IndieONEGlobal MeetUp Tour coming in the Fall.

Fans and supporters can go to bit.ly/IndieONEatWeWorkNA (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/indieoneglobal-meetup-...) to redeem the exclusive WeWork perk, which includes discounts and a subscription to the IndieONE platform. It also includes many other Early Bird perks for a limited time.

These events are designed to bring fans, Content Creators and the media industry together for fun, exciting performances & events, including music showcases and film screenings. The @IndieONEGlobal & @NTSUSA Teams  will hit the road to meet fans and present content airing on the IndieONE Platform.

National Talent Search USA will host local talent castings to fill the local talent portion of each tour city. National Talent Search USA will also host casting calls for the #MakingOfABoyBand International Reality Series during the tour.

https://youtu.be/Xl2I-nCVI4A



For more information on the @IndieONEGlobal CreatorsCon & @IndieONEGlobal MeetUp Tour: North America, visit our campaign website at bit.ly/IndieONEatWeWorkNA (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/indieoneglobal-meetup-tour-north-america/reft/8218782/IndieONEatWeWorkNA) or go to NationalTalentSearchUSA.com | Are You Ready To Be A Star? (http://nationaltalentsearchusa.com/).

For interview requests, please email or call us

About IndieONE Global Media Company

IndieONE Global Media Company - the Next Generation Digital Broadcast Media Platform - Home Of IndieONE Global Radio, IndieONE Global Television and IndieONE Global Movies - Where The World's Stars Are Born -

IndieONE Global Media currently operates as a Real Time Global Digital Broadcast Radio Platform (IndieONE Global Radio), the On Demand version of our Global Digital Movie Platform (IndieONE Global Movies) and the On Demand version of our Global Digital Television Platform (IndieONE Global Television).

About National Talent Search USA, LLC

National Talent Search USA (NTSUSA) is a subsidiary of Scorpio Media Group, LLC, which is an American company with headquarters in Miami, Florida. Scorpio Media Group, LLC is a full service Entertainment Media Production Corporation. Its company divisions range from Production Services for Film, TV, Radio, Music & Multimedia to Talent Management.

#MakingOfABoyBand International Reality Series is the FIRST International Reality Series to ever be produced in the World, as noted by the producers of the Series. Boy band hopefuls from around the globe are urged to apply for the casting call by visiting bit.ly/MOABBApp. The Series teasers and debut episode are available via YouTube @ National Talent Search USA's YouTube Channel @ YouTube.NationalTalentSearchUSA.com  or  bit.ly/NTSUSAYouTube.

About WeWork

WeWork is an American company which provides shared workspace, community, and services for entrepreneurs, freelancers, startups and small businesses. Founded in 2010, it is headquartered in New York City. WeWork has a current valuation of roughly USD $20 billion.

WeWork designs and builds physical and virtual communities in which entrepreneurs share space and office services and have the opportunity to work together. The company's 120,000+ members have access to health insurance, an internal social network, social events and workshops, and an annual summer retreat. WeWork has more than 2000 employees and has locations in 19 United States cities and 12 countries including Australia, Canada, India, China, HongKong, France, UnitedKingdom, Israel, SouthKorea, Mexico, Netherlands and Germany.

Jul 20, 2017 News



