SaeboFlex Helps Client Regain Hand Function 23 Years After Stroke
Stroke survivor exhibits remarkable improvement in hand function more than two decades after stroke, disproving theories that recovery window is limited to 6 months.
The patient's stroke resulted in paralysis on the left side of his body, rendering his left hand completely nonfunctional, despite regular physical therapy. More than twenty years after his stroke, the patient took up swimming when his doctor recommended he lose weight. A year later, he began to show signs of movement on his affected side and returned to physical therapy. Therapists fitted the patient with the SaeboFlex, a mechanical device shown to improve hand function and speed up recovery, and, after only a few months of therapy, he began picking up coins with his previously nonfunctional hand. He also saw notable improvement in hand strength and control with the SaeboGlove, a low-profile hand device recently patented by Saebo.
Functional MRI studies showed reorganization of sensimotor neurons in both sides of the patient's brain more than two decades after his stroke, resulting in noticeable recovery in both hemispheres and improved motor function. "The marked delayed recovery in our patient and the widespread recruitment of bilateral areas of the brain indicate the potential for much greater stroke recovery than is generally assumed," the doctors reported. "Physiotherapy and new modalities in development might be indicated long after a stroke."
"This article highlights what we have seen for the last 15 years with many of our clients," states Saebo co-founder, Henry Hoffman. "Oftentimes, stroke survivors are told that they have plateaued and no further progress is possible. We believe it is not the client that has platueaued, but failed treatment options have plateaued them. In other words, traditional therapy interventions that lack scientific evidence can be ineffective and can actually facilitate the platueau."
"The SaeboFlex device is a life-changing treatment designed for clients that lack motor recovery and function," Hoffman continues. "Whether the client recently suffered a stroke or decades later, they can immediately begin using their hand with this device and potentially make significant progress over time. I agree with the authors that the neurorehabilitation community needs to take a hard look at traditional beliefs with respect to the window of recovery following stroke. It is my hope that this article will spark more interest by researchers to investigate upper limb function with clients at the chronic stage using Saebo's hand technology."
The abstract and article in its entirety can be viewed at the Journal of Neurophysiology's website, http://jn.physiology.org/
ABOUT SAEBO
Saebo, Inc. is a medical device company primarily engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of affordable and novel clinical solutions designed to improve mobility and function in individuals suffering from neurological and orthopedic conditions. With a vast network of Saebo-trained clinicians spanning six continents, Saebo has helped over 250,000 clients around the globe achieve a new level of independence. For more information about Saebo, please visit: https://www.saebo.com.
