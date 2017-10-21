News By Tag
Saebo Awarded New Patent for Sensor-Embedded Hand Treatment Device for Neurological Clients
Saebo Announces Notification for Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Sensor-Embedded Hand Treatment Device for Neurological Clients
Saebo developed the novel sensor-based stimulation program after many years of success with their EMG-triggered stimulation product, the Saebo MyoTrac Infiniti, a total-body stimulation device designed to assist in improving strength and function.
"We are extremely excited to receive notification of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for this latest breakthrough product," says Saebo co-founder, Henry Hoffman. "Many neurological clients are unable to use their hand independently due to weakness and spasticity. Our new biofeedback sensor-based stimulation system can help clients decrease their spasticity while simultaneously delivering electrical stimulation to the weaker muscles responsible for hand opening. Using the client's very own EMG signal, the advanced program provides electrical stimulation precisely and accurately, so functional grasp and release can successfully occur."
The revolutionary neuroprosthetic is comfortable, lightweight and low-profile. The device monitors spasticity in the arm and hand using embedded sensors. Once the client deactivates or lowers the level of spasticity, the neuro glove delivers the appropriate amount of stimulation to the finger extensors.
ABOUT SAEBO
Saebo, wcj Inc. is a medical device company primarily engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of affordable and novel clinical solutions designed to improve mobility and function in individuals suffering from neurological and orthopedic conditions. With a vast network of Saebo-trained clinicians spanning six continents, Saebo has helped over 250,000 clients around the globe achieve a new level of independence. For more information about Saebo, please visit www.saebo.com.
