SquareMeal releases its annual list of the UK's top 100 restaurants
The South West + Edinburgh take the cake in UK top 100 restaurants vote
Leading website and restaurant guide SquareMeal.co.uk, has announced the UK's top 100 restaurants, voted for by thousands of readers, bloggers and local foodies. SquareMeal's Top 100 is unique as the only poll to exclude London restaurants, allowing the UK's regional dining scene to truly shine.
From the Scottish Highlands to the beaches of Cornwall (and every plate in-between), SquareMeal presents 2017's best restaurants outside London – see the full list attached as an appendix.
The South West + Edinburgh take the cake
The South West of England is the big winner in 2017, with three more restaurants in the top 100 this year than 2016. However, the South East is home to the number one restaurant, The Sportsman, in Kent.
The only other region to increase its tally is Scotland, up three restaurants from 11 to 14.
Edinburgh remains the city most popular with SquareMeal readers, with ten restaurants in the top 100, followed by Manchester and Birmingham with four restaurants each and Brighton, with three.
The highest new entry in the list is The Elephant in Torquay, Devon, which comes in at number nine.
SquareMeal Editor, Ben McCormack comments: "We now have a national restaurant scene that we can be truly proud of. We've always had fine-dining outposts in country-house hotels, but what is really encouraging is that diners can now also eat well casually and cheaply. And the urban dining scene is exploding, with restaurant openings booming in cities such as Brighton, Bristol, Manchester and Edinburgh."
SOUTH EAST ENGLAND
2017 26 restaurants
[2016 30 restaurants]
SOUTH WEST ENGLAND
2017 14
[2016 11]
THE MIDLANDS AND EAST ANGLIA
2017 16
[2016 18]
NORTHERN ENGLAND
2017 20
[2016 21]
SCOTLAND
2017 14
[2016 11]
WALES
2017 9
[2016 9]
To find out more and to see the full list of restaurants, visit: https://www.squaremeal.co.uk/
