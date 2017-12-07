News By Tag
Public Affairs Specialist to kickstart #milsocialmedia Twitter Chat series for 2017
SMi Group will once again be conducting a series of Twitter chats in the lead to the 7th Social Media within the Defence & Military Sector conference in London.
Opening the #milsocialmedia Twitter Chat series this year is Dr Stuart Thomson, Head of Public Affairs, Government and Infrastructure at Bircham Dyson Bell who will discuss his insights on social media and the power of reputation for the defence and military sector. The session will take place on Wednesday, 26 July at 3PM (BST).
Participants can join the conversation by using the hashtag #milsocialmedia.
Stuart, an esteemed public affairs and communications specialist, will also be speaking at the conference which takes place on 6-7 December. His presentation will outline the role that social media plays in brand reputation and critically, why it needs to be part of an overall communications strategy and approach.
Speaking to SMi Group in a quickfire interview, Stuart said, "Social media needs more senior executives to take a personal and hands-on approach but that means they need be more accepting of it and understand its impacts and influences. All the time that total control dominates, the less likely people are to listen and engage."
The full interview is available to view in the Download Centre at www.militarysocialmedia.com/
Other presentations at the conference will explore top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations led by experts from military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation such as Cobham, Fujitsu and Saab.
The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and how Project Cirrus showcased Fujitsu's Global Connectivity platform, which has transformed the way the Ministry of Defence collaborates with industry partners.
Further information, including a full line-up and conference agenda, is available at www.militarysocialmedia.com/
For more updates on the conference, follow SMi Group on @smigroupdefence and join the conversation using #milsocialmedia on Twitter.
For media queries please contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-
Social Media Within the Defence and Military Sector 2017
6-7 December 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
