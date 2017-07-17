CBR World Finals Brings Bull Riding Heat for Shoot Out in Cheyenne

Vastbinder and Kimzey Prepare for Shoot Out in Cheyenne

-- For the seventh consecutive year Championship Bull Riding (CBR) readies Cheyenne Frontier Days for five rounds of non-stop heart pounding, entertaining, and an adrenaline charged World Finals event that features a cast of the industry's elite bull riders pitted against the best bucking bulls in the world.The twelve month regular season portion of the CBR Road to Cheyenne Tour comes to an end on Monday and Tuesday night with two bull riding warriors, Eli Vastbinder and Sage Kimzey in a dual for the title of CBR World Champion. Vastbinder riding at 77 percent mounted a twelve month war of consistency against the reigning World Champion and two time holder of the CBR World Title, Sage Kimzey who stayed on 80 percent of his bulls on this year's Road to Cheyenne.The bulls and riders have arrived in Cheyenne and they are preparing for the two day, five round, finale worth over half a million dollars in prize money to riders and bull owners.Reigning Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) and 2014 CBR World Champion, Sage Steele Kimzey of Strong City, Oklahoma, is the one to beat and he will be defending his number one ranking against the only east coast bull rider on the day sheet, Eli Vastbinder of Statesville North Carolina.Vastbinder launched a bid to unseat the champ early in the 2017 season and as expected it is a nail biter as the final two performances of the season unfold in Cheyenne on Monday and Tuesday night as the annual night show in Frontier Park.With a $100,000 check, a Hyo Silver trophy buckle, custom Fenoglio Boots, and a custom trophy saddle by Juan Jose Muñoz Andrade on the line, buckle up and get a good seat, because with five bulls left to be bucked per rider, the two veterans and a hot shot rookie named Boudreaux are in the house in Cheyenne.With a list of bull riding's elite talent including seven NFR qualifiers, riding in this year's competition at Cheyenne Frontier Days, Chief Executive Officer Benny Cude had this to say about tomorrow night's finale."It is a great opportunity for the fans to get a glimpse of two champions riding their hearts out for the gold buckle, they are both rare talent and it is going to be a thriller down to the last bull on Tuesday night."The Cheyenne Frontier Nights two day performance features the top ranked 24 bull rider contestants, who qualified on points earned during the regular season of the Mahindra Road to Cheyenne Tour, a twelve month fourteen stop televised tour that pays out over half a million dollars and concludes each year with the crowning of the sports new World Champion at Cheyenne Frontier Days.Joining the established group as President in 2005, and continuing to serve as Ambassador, Fox Sports broadcaster, and chute boss, the four-time World Champion Bull Rider and Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame inductee, Richard Neal "Tuff" Hedeman coordinates the Road to Cheyenne tour, assuring fans, bull riders, and everyone involved a great experience.Hedeman has this to say about the upcoming finale of the organization he commands."We've never had a more competitive group of guys on the tour. Last year in Cheyenne we had a great event with Sage Kimzey reclaiming the title riding five of five including a 93 point ride on the bucking bull of the year. If Kimzey wins the gold buckle this year he will do what no other CBR bull rider has done, win three CBR World Championships, and what better place to battle it out than 'The Daddy of em All' Cheyenne Frontier Days."The CBR World Finals consists of five rounds of bull riding in two night performances including the daredevil cowboy lifesavers, the Famous Energy Bullfighters, and the humor and hijinks of barrel man extraordinaire, Cody Sosebee.Each night the cowboys cumulate points in each of the five rounds based on their qualified ride scores. These scores are added to their regular season totals. At the end of the CBR World Finals there are two champions, a World Champion and an event champion which rewards the bull rider with the highest average points from the two day event. The event champion is worth $50,000 added money. At the end of the World Finals, the contestant who has the most points on the year's competitions will be crowned the world champion and receive a $100,000 bonus check from the nationwide tour which consists of 16 stops.The World Finals event will also feature the "other side of the ride", CBR's Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge World Finals which pays out over $600,000 on the Road to Cheyenne tour. Bucking bull owners from all around the country bring three bulls that are featured during the two day competition.The bulls are competing for a total prize purse of $300,000 based on their scored performance in the arena. The time the bull rider stays on is added to the bull's score. At the end of the event the owner with the three highest-scoring bulls will receive $100,000 check and leave Cheyenne in style with a new custom Bloomer Trailer as well as the title, 2017 CBR World Champion Bull Team.The Road to Cheyenne tour is powered by Bloomer Trailers, Famous Energy, Wrangler, Fenoglio Boot Company, WW Livestock Equipment, Navajo Nation Parks & Recreation, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Michael Gaughan's South Point Hotel and Casino, Fox Sports Networks, Laughlin Tourism, Laughlin Nevada and Hyo Silver.Media credentials available for pick up on