WMLBA Gets More Social as the WMLBA and Yoursports form partnership to expand
Houston, TX, July 19, 2017– The Women's Minor League Basketball Association (WMLBA) and emerging social media platform YourSports (San Mateo, CA) have signed a collaborative partnership to develop the league's online community and engagement. The two organizations will create unique opportunities for women's basketball fans and players to engage online, increasing exposure for the players and expanding the reach of the league along with the W Sports Network, the WMLBA's content division.
"We are excited to partner with YourSports to broaden our reach and continue to build the WMLBA community," said Janell Burse, WMLBA Commissioner. "Finding an innovative technology company and an additional social media outlet to support the growth of our sport was important to us as an organization. We see YourSports as an integral, highly strategic social partner as we expand."
The WMLBA is in the midst of its' inaugural season, and is a league designed to keep top women's basketball players at the high end of their game and provide them with opportunities to play professionally in the WNBA and overseas.
"The WMLBA partnership represents an excellent opportunity for us to showcase how basketball connects individuals beyond the court, and in so many meaningful ways. The YourSports website and app are designed to build communities and connect people, allowing them to explore, discover, and enjoy new things related to their favorite sports," said YourSports CEO, Jim Rutter. "The WMLBA is providing an opportunity for us to help grow a burgeoning sport, and we are delighted to help expand their digital footprint and reach, especially heading toward the league's championship game on August 6th."
About the WMLBA:
The WMLBA is its' inaugural season that tipped off in June 2017 with six teams. The league requires a minimum age of 21 and players retain their WNBA draft eligibility while playing and are eligible for call-ups to the WNBA during the season.
Players come from the WNBA, professional teams overseas, major US colleges and universities and directly from high school graduation. The WMLBA includes the following franchises: Carolina Stars, Dallas Lightning, Houston Galaxy, San Antonio Troopers, Tennessee Storm, MidWest Reign with expansion coming with the Georgia Classic and Nashville Charge. Visit www.WMLBA.com for more league details.
About YourSports:
YourSports is an emerging social media platform dedicated to growing communities through sports, history and geography. The company has built an online ecosystem that truly represents the real-life sports world's social communities, activities and businesses at youth, high school, college and professional levels.
The YourSports database includes over 500,000 sports teams and more than 1,000,000 online profiles, providing a robust publishing and distribution network for fans, athletes, teams, leagues, companies, and brands to connect, aggregate and curate information while creating a lasting sports legacy of their own.
YourSports Mobile: http://link.yoursports.com/
About the WMLBA Commissioner:
WMLBA Commissioner Janell Burse played seven successful seasons in the WNBA and 10 overseas seasons with various clubs competing in the FIBA EuroLeague and EuroCup. Her overseas experience and play earned her four EuroLeague All-Star appearances and she was named Post Player of the Year when she led her Polish team Wisla-Can Pack to the EuroLeague Final 4 in 2010.
Media Contacts:
Kre'Tonia Morgan: President, WMLBA1.844.349.6522 ext.4
Email: Info@wmlba.com
Eamonn Donlyn: VP Corporate Development & Partnerships, YourSportsMobile:
Email: partnerships@
