One Of Washington Ave Most Popular Bars, The Caddy Shack Announces Re-Launch

-- One of Washington Ave most popular bar and grill restaurants, The Caddy Shack announces a re-launch. The Caddy Shack was previously closed for some much-needed renovations. Owner Roxann Thomas had this message for the loyal patrons, "The Caddy Shack is back, We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we handled much-needed repairs, we will re-open Tuesday, April 18th for normal business hours".The Caddy Shack known for its incredible atmosphere and great food , is re-opening with the same staff and chef, something Owner Roxann Thomas wants everyone supporter to be aware of. "We're only making changes for the better, said Thomas, "We will continue to have the same staff members that have been so vital to our massive success."The Caddy Shack is located at 1809 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007. Business hours are Tuesday through Sunday, opening at 11 am and closing at 2 am. For more information about the Caddy Shack please contact Kre'Tonia Morgan at kmorgan@fiprm.com or 832.390.1547