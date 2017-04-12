News By Tag
One Of Washington Ave Most Popular Bars, The Caddy Shack Announces Re-Launch
The Caddy Shack known for its incredible atmosphere and great food , is re-opening with the same staff and chef, something Owner Roxann Thomas wants everyone supporter to be aware of. "We're only making changes for the better, said Thomas, "We will continue to have the same staff members that have been so vital to our massive success."
The Caddy Shack is located at 1809 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007. Business hours are Tuesday through Sunday, opening at 11 am and closing at 2 am. For more information about the Caddy Shack please contact Kre'Tonia Morgan at kmorgan@fiprm.com or 832.390.1547
