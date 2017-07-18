The Women's Minor League Basketball Association (WMLBA) Announces Partnership With Kaplan University

Spread the Word

-- The WMLBA announces a partnership with Kaplan University that will enable current players and staff members an opportunity to obtain their degree. We are pleased to announce a partnership with Kaplan University to provide our players, members, and their immediate families with the opportunity to earn a degree at a significantly reduced total cost of a degree. The WMLBA leadership recognizes that earning your next credential is key to developing your skills and furthering your career. "It's very difficult to graduate on time while being a collegiate athlete. Now thanks to Kaplan University the women of the WMLBA have the benefits of completing their undergraduate and graduate degrees online to help make their transition into life after basketball a bit smoother. Our league isn't just about basketball we want to make sure these women are successful off the court long after their playing days" -Janell Burse, WMLBA CommissionerKaplan University is an accredited institution of higher learning dedicated to providing innovative undergraduate, graduate, and continuing professional education. The University offers 180+ offers online programs. Because the programs are online, you can earn your degree on your schedule, balancing your education with your career and other life responsibilities. Kaplan University is an accredited institution of higher learning. For 80 years, the University has been preparing its students for the careers of tomorrow.ABOUT THE WMLBABy offering an alternative, high-level domestic women's basketball league, the WMLBA is expanding the playing field for professional women while providing another platformto showcase their ability to play at a high level, commanding the attention of WNBA and Overseas Teams. The mission of the WMLBA is to give women a platform to create their own legacies by presenting them with opportunities to showcase their talents as professional athletes. Currently, ownership and sponsorship opportunities are available for the WMLBA. League games are broadcast on The Women's Sports Network www.theWsportsnetwork.com. For more information about the WMLBA please contact info@wmlba.com or visit www.wmlba.com.ABOUT KAPLAN UNIVERSITYKaplan University is an accredited institution of higher learning. For 80 years, the University has been preparing its students for the careers of tomorrow. The University offers:• · Industry-leading curriculum• · Technology-driven learning• · Expert facultyExciting News About Kaplan University and Purdue UniversityPurdue University to acquire Kaplan University, increasing access for millions and continuing our mission of providing outstanding career-oriented higher education to adult learners.Learn More >www.wmlba.com