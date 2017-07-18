News By Tag
* #wmlba
* Kaplan
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Women's Minor League Basketball Association (WMLBA) Announces Partnership With Kaplan University
Kaplan University is an accredited institution of higher learning dedicated to providing innovative undergraduate, graduate, and continuing professional education. The University offers 180+ offers online programs. Because the programs are online, you can earn your degree on your schedule, balancing your education with your career and other life responsibilities. Kaplan University is an accredited institution of higher learning. For 80 years, the University has been preparing its students for the careers of tomorrow.
ABOUT THE WMLBA
By offering an alternative, high-level domestic women's basketball league, the WMLBA is expanding the playing field for professional women while providing another platform
to showcase their ability to play at a high level, commanding the attention of WNBA and Overseas Teams. The mission of the WMLBA is to give women a platform to create their own legacies by presenting them with opportunities to showcase their talents as professional athletes. Currently, ownership and sponsorship opportunities are available for the WMLBA. League games are broadcast on The Women's Sports Network www.theWsportsnetwork.com. For more information about the WMLBA please contact info@wmlba.com or visit www.wmlba.com.
ABOUT KAPLAN UNIVERSITY
Kaplan University is an accredited institution of higher learning. For 80 years, the University has been preparing its students for the careers of tomorrow. The University offers:
• · Industry-
• · Technology-
• · Expert faculty
Exciting News About Kaplan University and Purdue University
Purdue University to acquire Kaplan University, increasing access for millions and continuing our mission of providing outstanding career-oriented higher education to adult learners.
Learn More >www.wmlba.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse