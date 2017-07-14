News By Tag
Elisheva Schwartz To Appear On The Dyslexic And UN-Stoppable Podcast
Lucie M. Curtiss and Dr. Doug Curtiss are excited to announce that Elisheva Schwartz will appear on the Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable Podcast on July 25, 2017. Ms. Schwartz will discuss dyslexia and self-esteem.
The Curtisses and Ms. Schwartz discuss dyslexia and self-esteem, how parents and teachers can positively effect children who are struggling in school. They also touch on the Power of Words, how the words that adults use when talking with a child with dyslexia shape that child's self concept.
Ms. Schwartz also announced a free upcoming HOW TO STRENGTHEN YOUR DYSLEXIC CHILD'S SELF ESTEEM. The webinar will be run on three separate times on the 7th, 14th and 21st of August. Parents are encouraged to sign up early as spots fill up quickly.
About Elisheva Schwartz
Elisheva is a dyslexia researcher, mother, wife , intelligence re- define -er and podcast host. She's on a mission to decode the dyslexic mind, and empower the dyslexic community to fully understand both the strengths and the difficulties of the processing style.
These days Elisheva travels the world to talk about learning differences, dyslexia, and self esteem, has a podcast ranked number 29 on the iTunes category in Education, and a thriving online business ( as well as two adorable children and a husband), but life was not always this full of ease.
By third grade Elisheva was being kicked out of class and into the hallway of the principal's office, by fifth grade she was getting suspended and by the time she was a junior in High School, Elisheva had dropped out school all together for half of the year, unsure if the classroom was the place for her.
Eventually Elisheva did find her way to university studying psychology, cognitive science and education, but her tumultuous past stayed with her, propelling her into her quest to understand Dyslexia, Learning Differences, Self Actualization and Holistic Human Flourishing;
Elisheva is also offering a FREE webinar on the 7th, 14th and 21st of August. This webinar is on topics related to her new online course in September on dyslexia and self-esteem for middle school children called, "How To Build Your Child's Self-Esteem, Even If The School Is Tearing It Down". This course will offer tons of valuable information and support for parents who feel overwhelmed and want guidance on boosting their children's self-esteem.
• Check out more and how to sign up for the FREE webinar: https://elishevaschwartz.lpages.co/
• Elisheva Schwartz website (http://www.elishevaschwartz.com/
• Listen to the podcast here on: iTunes | Stitcher Radio
or
• See the Episode Archive here: http://www.elishevaschwartz.com/
• Check out @thedyslexiaquest on Instagram for inspiration and more about the podcast or reach out to us on Facebook!
About Lucie M. Curtiss, R.N. and Douglas C. Curtiss, M.D., FAAP
Lucie M. Curtiss, RN, is a dyslexic and the co-founder of Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable and co-author of the Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable book series. She's also a mother, pediatric nurse, entrepreneur, and business manager of a thriving pediatric practice. For the past decade she's successfully helped her son overcome dyslexia. Her mission is to empower dyslexic children to become UN-Stoppable and overcome dyslexia by rediscovering their inner power and realizing they are SMART.
Douglas C. Curtiss, MD, FAAP, is a board-certified, Yale-trained pediatrician and Amazon #1 best-selling author with over 18 years of experience. He has helped thousands of parents navigate the school system and advocate for their dyslexic children. He is the co-founder of Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable and co-author of the Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable book series. He was trained in traditional Western medicine, and as an avid student of personal development, he began to look at complementary medicine techniques to incorporate into his practice. When his son was discovered to be dyslexic, Dr. Curtiss worked with his wife, Lucie Curtiss, to find the best methods, both traditional and complementary, to help their son overcome dyslexia. After seeing the results firsthand of his son's success, Doug has teamed up with his wife to help parents of kids with dyslexia find the tools and strategies and make educated choices to help their children rise to their fullest potential.
Connect with the Curtiss's at http://www.dyslexicandunstoppable.com/
Contact
Douglas C. Curtiss, M.D.
Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable, LLC
***@dyslexicandunstoppable.com
