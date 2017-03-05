News By Tag
Lucie M. Curtiss & Dr. Douglas Curtiss To Discuss Dyslexia At Bridgeport Hospital Grand Rounds
Lucie M. Curtiss & Dr. Douglas Curtiss to present at Bridgeport Hospital Pediatric Grand Rounds, discussing dyslexia.
Early Identification of Dyslexia - Since early intervention is effective in helping children overcome the challenges of dyslexia, the Curtiss's will present some of the early warning signs of dyslexia
Differentiating Dyslexia and ADHD - Since many children with learning challenges can exhibit symptoms of inattention and hyperactivity, the Curtisses will be helping the pediatricians learn how to differentiate the two
Navigating the School System - Parents of dyslexic children often find the task of helping their children in the school system daunting. Part of a pediatrician's job is to help their patients' parents steer through this system. So the Curtisses will help make this task more clear for pediatricians.
Dyslexia and Self-Esteem - Children with learning challenges, such as dyslexia, can suffer with poor self-esteem. This lower self-esteem can lead to poor performance in school, which can further affect self-esteem. The Curtisses will help pediatricians learn how they can help support their patients' self-esrpteem.
The talk will occur in the Hollander Auditorium of Bridgeport Hospital on March 15th from 8:30 to 9:30AM
About Lucie M. Curtiss, R.N. and Douglas C. Curtiss, M.D., FAAP
Lucie M. Curtiss, RN, is a dyslexic and the co-founder of Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable and co-author of the Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable book series. She's also a mother, pediatric nurse, entrepreneur, and business manager of a thriving pediatric practice. For the past decade she's successfully helped her son overcome dyslexia. Her mission is to empower dyslexic children to become UN-Stoppable and overcome dyslexia by rediscovering their inner power and realizing they are SMART.
Douglas C. Curtiss, MD, FAAP, is a board-certified, Yale-trained pediatrician and Amazon #1 best-selling author with over 18 years of experience. He has helped thousands of parents navigate the school system and advocate for their dyslexic children. He is the co-founder of Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable and co-author of the Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable book series. He was trained in traditional Western medicine, and as an avid student of personal development, he began to look at complementary medicine techniques to incorporate into his practice. When his son was discovered to be dyslexic, Dr. Curtiss worked with his wife, Lucie Curtiss, to find the best methods, both traditional and complementary, to help their son overcome dyslexia. After seeing the results firsthand of his son's success, Doug has teamed up with his wife to help parents of kids with dyslexia find the tools and strategies and make educated choices to help their children rise to their fullest potential.
Connect with the Curtiss's at http://www.DyslexicAndUnstoppable.com/
Media Contact
Lucie and Douglas Curtiss
Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable, LLC
info@dyslexicandunstoppable.com
