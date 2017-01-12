News By Tag
Free Tele-class Teaches 10 Steps To Take When Your Smart Child Is Falling Behind In School
Lucie Curtiss, R.N. and Dr. Douglas Curtiss of Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable are excited to announce a free online tele-class to help parents whose smart children are struggling in elementary school.
The class will teach parents
• How to identify the cause of your child's difficulties
• How to determine the exact help your child needs and then how to approach the school to get it.
• What the best way is to improve focus and concentration.
• How proper nutrition figures into your child's success.
• And much more..
Each class, lasting approximately 1 hour, will take 2 of the steps for parents to take and break them down into manageable, actions that are easy to take. Parents will have the chance to ask questions and participate in polls.
"Our hope is that, by the end of the 5 week class, parents will have a plan to help their children truly succeed in school," says Dr. Curtiss.
Parents can sign up for this free tele-class by visiting http://www.dyslexicandunstoppable.com/
About Lucie M. Curtiss, R.N. and Douglas C. Curtiss, M.D., FAAP
Lucie M. Curtiss, RN, is a dyslexic and the co-founder of Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable and co-author of the Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable book series. She's also a mother, pediatric nurse, entrepreneur, and business manager of a thriving pediatric practice. For the past decade she's successfully helped her son overcome dyslexia. Her mission is to empower dyslexic children to become UN-Stoppable and overcome dyslexia by rediscovering their inner power and realizing they are SMART.
Douglas C. Curtiss, MD, FAAP, is a board-certified, Yale-trained pediatrician and Amazon #1 best-selling author with over 18 years of experience. He has helped thousands of parents navigate the school system and advocate for their dyslexic children. He is the co-founder of Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable and co-author of the Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable book series. He was trained in traditional Western medicine, and as an avid student of personal development, he began to look at complementary medicine techniques to incorporate into his practice. When his son was discovered to be dyslexic, Dr. Curtiss worked with his wife, Lucie Curtiss, to find the best methods, both traditional and complementary, to help their son overcome dyslexia. After seeing the results firsthand of his son's success, Doug has teamed up with his wife to help parents of kids with dyslexia find the tools and strategies and make educated choices to help their children rise to their fullest potential.
Contact
Lucie M. Curtiss, R.N.
Dyslexic AND UN-Stoppable, LLC
***@dyslexicandusntoppable.com
