Solarblaze Extends Community Outreach, Hires Local Interns
"I'm really excited to get a real look at what makes a small business run. The dedication and commitment of my superiors continually impresses me. I'm learning you have to throw yourself all in to make a small business grow." – Ben Osterholtz
Ben has helped the company create videos from their blog posts. He has helped them package and ship products as well as perform quality control testing on them. Ben has also been helping with other areas of marketing. He even got to talk with suppliers and set out contracts for upcoming products. Ben is gaining a new appreciation for the many different skills it takes to help make a small business run.
This decision also reflects on Solarblaze desire to impact teens in the area. Solarblaze wants to show teens the value of hard work and being a versatile employee. This is also a great opportunity for young people to see how a good product and company can have a positive impact on the local community and the world.
Solarblaze plans to continue hiring interns in the upcoming years and hopes that as the company continues to grow, local young adults will look to Solarblaze for valuable business experience and a good cause.
About Solarblaze Products LLC:
Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment. Born out of necessity, founder Jessica Steele left her previous career to pursue something she thought the world needed. Since then Solarblaze has been providing its companies with great products and expert customer service.
The company website is: https://www.amazon.com/
Jessica Steele
***@solarblazeproducts.com
