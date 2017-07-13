 
Industry News





July 2017
Oregon State Representatives and Senators Join PDX Women in Tech in an Open Discussion

Open discussion of State Government and policies that impact our community.
 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Portland Women in Technology, a nonprofit organization, is hosting an Oregon State legislation panel, to discuss key issues that are most influenced at the state level. This panel is open to the public and will cover key issues like civil rights, women's health, education, homelessness, and transportation. This event is hosted at Stoel Rives in Portland on August 22nd from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM PST.

"My hope is that Oregon will have the difficult conversations that will allow us to make meaningful investments in our education system that will support multiple pathways, provide ample opportunities, and build a strong workforce for generations to come," stated District 30 Representative Janeen A. Sollman.

The Oregon State government is at the forefront of policies that impact our daily lives. The panel will discuss how lawmaking is segmented by the national, state, and local level; how state governments enact policy; how public opinion influences state policy; and how our key issues are playing out at the state level. To RSVP for the event visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pdxwit-action-oregon-state-l....

The panel will include Senator Lew Frederick and Representative Tawna Sanchez (District 43), Representative Janelle Bynum (District 51), Senator Chuck Thomsen (District 26), and Representative Janeen A. Sollman (District 30).

"My hope is that Oregon will achieve balance in the next five years," said Senator Chuck Thomsen from Hood River District 26. "Economically we have stressed sectors that, with a few sensible moves, could become valuable drivers for us."

The panel will be led by PDX Women in Technology and will have an open panel session for questions from the audience. Audience members are encouraged to bring questions and participate.

PDXWIT is a community-based non-profit organization. Our purpose is to strengthen the Portland women in tech community by offering educational programs, partnerships, mentorships, resources, and opportunities. We are unifying a supportive environment for current and potential women in tech, all of whom are committed to helping each other. Our goal is to bring together and empower women in tech and to encourage others to pursue tech careers. This is our step towards reducing the gender imbalance in the industry and addressing the current negative effects of that imbalance on women.

Trans and non-binary people are always welcome at our events.

Kristin Foster
kristin@pdxwit.org
