Congresswoman Connects with Portland Women in Technology
PDXWIT to host fireside chat with Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici.
Suzanne is the founder and co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional STEAM Caucus, which aims to encourage innovation and creative thinking by integrating arts and design with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math education. She also serves as a member of the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and she is the top Democratic member on the Subcommittee on the Environment. Congresswoman Bonamici will be available to answer open questions from the audience including top issues such as women's rights, women's health, gender equality and health care.
"There are many opportunities for women in technology, and tech businesses benefit from having the voices and talent of women," said Congresswoman Bonamici. "In Congress I've been focused on building a system of public education that prepares students to think critically and succeed in the 21st Century economy. We need to increase the number of women in technology fields and retain them in the industry. STEAM education can help, and so can more job training and apprenticeship programs. I'm looking forward to talking with Portland Women in Technology about the issues that concern them and how Congress can be supportive."
This event is wcj open to the public with limited seating.
PDXWIT is a community-based non-profit organization. Our purpose is to strengthen the Portland women in tech community by offering: educational programs, partnerships, mentorships, resources, and opportunities. We are unifying a supportive environment for current and potential women in tech, all of whom are committed to helping each other. Our goal is to bring together and empower current women in tech and to encourage others to pursue tech careers. This is our step towards reducing the gender imbalance in the industry and addressing the current negative effects of that imbalance on women. Trans and non-binary people are always welcome at our events.
Kristin Foster
kristin@pdxwit.org
