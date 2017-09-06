 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Congresswoman
* Portland
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876


Congresswoman Connects with Portland Women in Technology

PDXWIT to host fireside chat with Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici.
 
 
PDXWIT-LOGO_MAIN-150DPI
PDXWIT-LOGO_MAIN-150DPI
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Technology
* Congresswoman
* Portland

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Portland - Oregon - US

Subject:
* Events

PORTLAND, Ore. - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Portland Women in Technology, a nonprofit organization, is hosting a fireside chat with Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici at New Relic Monday, October 30th at 5:30 p.m. Suzanne Bonamici has represented the First Congressional District of Oregon since 2012.

Suzanne is the founder and co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional STEAM Caucus, which aims to encourage innovation and creative thinking by integrating arts and design with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math education. She also serves as a member of the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and she is the top Democratic member on the Subcommittee on the Environment. Congresswoman Bonamici will be available to answer open questions from the audience including top issues such as women's rights, women's health, gender equality and health care.

"There are many opportunities for women in technology, and tech businesses benefit from having the voices and talent of women," said Congresswoman Bonamici. "In Congress I've been focused on building a system of public education that prepares students to think critically and succeed in the 21st Century economy. We need to increase the number of women in technology fields and retain them in the industry. STEAM education can help, and so can more job training and apprenticeship programs. I'm looking forward to talking with Portland Women in Technology about the issues that concern them and how Congress can be supportive."

This event is wcj open to the public with limited seating. Guests are encouraged to RSVP (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pdxwit-action-fireside-chat-...) for the event via www.pdxwit.org. Guests are encouraged to bring questions and participate in the one-hour limited time with the congresswoman.

PDXWIT is a community-based non-profit organization. Our purpose is to strengthen the Portland women in tech community by offering: educational programs, partnerships, mentorships, resources, and opportunities. We are unifying a supportive environment for current and potential women in tech, all of whom are committed to helping each other. Our goal is to bring together and empower current women in tech and to encourage others to pursue tech careers. This is our step towards reducing the gender imbalance in the industry and addressing the current negative effects of that imbalance on women. Trans and non-binary people are always welcome at our events.

Media Contact
Kristin Foster
kristin@pdxwit.org
End
Source:PDX Women in Technology
Email:***@pdxwit.org Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Congresswoman, Portland
Industry:Event
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Portland Women in Technology News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share