 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Giving Tuesday
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


PDX Women in Tech (PDXWIT) Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement

PDX Women in Tech celebrates Giving Tuesday by joining forces with Free Geek for Happy Hour event.
 
 
PDXWIT-LOGO_MAIN-150DPI
PDXWIT-LOGO_MAIN-150DPI
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Technology
Giving Tuesday

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Portland - Oregon - US

Subject:
Events

PORTLAND, Ore. - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Free Geek and PDX Women in Tech will be hosting a networking happy hour eventon November 28, 2017, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for #Giving Tuesday. Free Geek, located at 1731 SE 10th Avenue, is a non-profit focused on recycling and refurbishing technology.  #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick-off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

In the spirit of giving, PDXWIT will be offering a number of ways to give back to our community. Participants are encouraged to donate used electronics to support Free Geek as well as bras and underwear to support homeless women through P:ear.

"I have had the opportunity to see what a positive effect the results of donations (money and time) to Free Geek can have for the Portland community. We are able to offer valuable skill development to those who otherwise would not have the opportunity to work with technology. For young teens with little to no technical experience, Free Geek (http://www.freegeek.org/) can be a safe space to ask questions about technology, all while working in a hands-on environment." stated Kim Ferrill, a Free Geek Member. "None of the above is possible without the community being an active donor with money and time. As a non-profit that relies on the community it assists, we thank you. We really could not do it without your active, continuing support."

P:ear, (http://pearmentor.org/) a Portland program that builds positive relationships with homeless and transitional youth through education, art and recreation to affirm personal worth and create more meaningful and healthier lives, will also be supporting this year's event. P:ear is organizing a "Women Supporting Women" bra and underwear drive at the #GivingTuesday event. For young, homeless women, it is hard to find support for their diverse and changing bodies. Participants are encouraged to bring in gift certificates to Ross or other easy-to-access clothing stores for custom purchases, or donate new or very lightly used bras. All sizes are needed. Practical styles encouraged, including sports and maternity. New underwear donations are also encouraged.

"I don't see my job as giving back to the community," said Pippa Arend, Development Director for P:ear. "It's simply being a part of the community. Do you call taking care of your family, "Giving back to your family?" Probably not; it's simply what you do, as part of what makes sense to keep your life full and on-track with your values. I want to lead a fulfilling life, with connections, with art, with meaning, with an expanding sense of myself. I want to achieve and feel proud, and make my mark, both on paper wcj as an artist, and on the world as a human. For me, caring for our community's homeless and parent-less young folk, is simply an extension of these desires."

Please RSVP for this event through Eventbrite. While the event is primarily intended for networking, PDXWIT will have a short segment at 5:30 to share important announcements and showcase two women in our community including Commissioner Loretta Smith (https://multco.us/loretta-smith).

"I have spent my entire life in public service. I spent 21 years with Senator Ron Wyden and have now had the privilege of serving as a Multnomah County Commissioner for the past 6 and a half years." stated Commissioner Smith. "Serving vulnerable communities, ensuring they have access to health care, educational opportunities, and -- in some cases -- basic nutrition, is some of the most important work you can do. Community giving comes in all shapes -- for me helping my community is what gets me out of bed in the morning and motivates the work I do at the County."

PDXWIT is a community-based non-profit organization. Our purpose is to strengthen the Portland women in tech community by offering educational programs, partnerships, mentorships, resources, and opportunities. We are unifying a supportive environment for current and potential women in tech, all of whom are committed to helping each other. Our goal is to bring together and empower women in tech and to encourage others to pursue tech careers. This is our step towards reducing the gender imbalance in the industry and addressing the current negative effects of that imbalance on women.

Trans and non-binary people are always welcome at our events.

Media Contact
Portland Women in Technology
kristin@pdxwit.org
End
Source:Portland Women in Tech
Email:***@pdxwit.org Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Giving Tuesday
Industry:Technology
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Portland Women in Technology PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share