PDX Women in Tech (PDXWIT) Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement
PDX Women in Tech celebrates Giving Tuesday by joining forces with Free Geek for Happy Hour event.
In the spirit of giving, PDXWIT will be offering a number of ways to give back to our community. Participants are encouraged to donate used electronics to support Free Geek as well as bras and underwear to support homeless women through P:ear.
"I have had the opportunity to see what a positive effect the results of donations (money and time) to Free Geek can have for the Portland community. We are able to offer valuable skill development to those who otherwise would not have the opportunity to work with technology. For young teens with little to no technical experience, Free Geek (http://www.freegeek.org/
P:ear, (http://pearmentor.org/
"I don't see my job as giving back to the community," said Pippa Arend, Development Director for P:ear. "It's simply being a part of the community. Do you call taking care of your family, "Giving back to your family?" Probably not; it's simply what you do, as part of what makes sense to keep your life full and on-track with your values. I want to lead a fulfilling life, with connections, with art, with meaning, with an expanding sense of myself. I want to achieve and feel proud, and make my mark, both on paper wcj as an artist, and on the world as a human. For me, caring for our community's homeless and parent-less young folk, is simply an extension of these desires."
Please RSVP for this event through Eventbrite. While the event is primarily intended for networking, PDXWIT will have a short segment at 5:30 to share important announcements and showcase two women in our community including Commissioner Loretta Smith (https://multco.us/
"I have spent my entire life in public service. I spent 21 years with Senator Ron Wyden and have now had the privilege of serving as a Multnomah County Commissioner for the past 6 and a half years." stated Commissioner Smith. "Serving vulnerable communities, ensuring they have access to health care, educational opportunities, and -- in some cases -- basic nutrition, is some of the most important work you can do. Community giving comes in all shapes -- for me helping my community is what gets me out of bed in the morning and motivates the work I do at the County."
PDXWIT is a community-based non-profit organization. Our purpose is to strengthen the Portland women in tech community by offering educational programs, partnerships, mentorships, resources, and opportunities. We are unifying a supportive environment for current and potential women in tech, all of whom are committed to helping each other. Our goal is to bring together and empower women in tech and to encourage others to pursue tech careers. This is our step towards reducing the gender imbalance in the industry and addressing the current negative effects of that imbalance on women.
Trans and non-binary people are always welcome at our events.
Portland Women in Technology
kristin@pdxwit.org
