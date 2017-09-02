News By Tag
Portland Women in Technology Hosts Free Job Board Live Event
PDXWIT hosts first job board live event in cooperation with CENTRL Office and 52Ltd.
"We are honored to be hosting the PDXWIT Job Board Live event at CENTRL Eastside as PDXWIT is truly changing the Portland Tech landscape through their dedication to connecting women with diverse tech opportunities—
CENTRL Office is a collaborative, co-working space in Portland, OR. CENTRL provides flexible, full-service office space for some of Portland's leading entrepreneurs, free agents, start-ups, and work groups.
"The PDXWIT Job Board Live event is a great opportunity for women working in the technology sector. As opposed to a typical career fair, this event is comprised of companies and partners committed to expanding opportunities for women in tech." said Community Marketing Manager Joshua Heineman from 52Ltd.
About PDXWIT:
PDXWIT (http://www.pdxwit.org)
Trans and non-binary people are always welcome at our events.
Media Contact
Kristin Foster
kristin@pdxwit.org
