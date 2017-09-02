 
Industry News





Portland Women in Technology Hosts Free Job Board Live Event

PDXWIT hosts first job board live event in cooperation with CENTRL Office and 52Ltd.
 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Portland Women in Technology is hosting their first free live job board event in cooperation with Centrl Office and 52Ltd October 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at CENTRL Office Eastside (329 NE Couch St.). Attendees will get a chance to speak with representatives from the companies that have posted featured jobs on the PDXWIT job board and connect to recruiters from 52Ltd.

"We are honored to be hosting the PDXWIT Job Board Live event at CENTRL Eastside as PDXWIT is truly changing the Portland Tech landscape through their dedication to connecting women with diverse tech opportunities—some even in the CENTRL community." stated Community Development Manager for CENTRL Office Madeline Hoag.

CENTRL Office is a collaborative, co-working space in Portland, OR. CENTRL provides flexible, full-service office space for some of Portland's leading entrepreneurs, free agents, start-ups, and work groups.

Recruiters from 52Ltd will be on site to answer questions, review resumes and help job seekers connect with companies in tech and creative industries. Attendees who would like resume help can request that when registering for this event on EventBrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pdx-women-in-tech-pdxwit-job...). There will be light snacks and networking during the event.

"The PDXWIT Job Board Live event is a great opportunity for women working in the technology sector. As opposed to a typical career fair, this event is comprised of companies and partners committed to expanding opportunities for women in tech." said Community Marketing Manager Joshua Heineman from 52Ltd.

52 Ltd (http://52ltd.com/) is a digital resource company connecting creative + technology talent with leading brands, marketing and engineering departments, start-ups, design firms, advertising and interactive agencies. 52Ltd began as Portland's only locally-owned creative staffing agency and now serves some of the world's most recognizable and forward-thinking companies in Portland, Seattle and San Francisco.

About PDXWIT:

PDXWIT (http://www.pdxwit.org) is a community-based non-profit organization. Our purpose is to strengthen the Portland women in tech community by offering educational programs, partnerships, mentorships, resources, and opportunities. We are unifying a supportive environment for current and potential women in tech, all of whom are committed to helping each other. Our goal is to bring together and empower women in tech and to encourage others to pursue tech careers. This is our step towards reducing the gender imbalance in the industry and addressing the current negative effects of that imbalance on women.

Trans and non-binary people are always welcome at our events.

Media Contact
Kristin Foster
kristin@pdxwit.org
End
Source:PDX Women in Technology
Email:***@pdxwit.org Email Verified
