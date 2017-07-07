Country(s)
Scosche® Introduces the LitFit™ Smartphone Armband Case with Safety LEDs
Lighting Your Way to Safer Exercise, Entertainment and More!
The LitFit™ keeps your smartphone safely attached to your arm while you run, bike, workout and more. With the built-in LED, you'll be much more visible in the evening and in darker environments, making your activity safer.
Key features and benefits of this sports and entertainment smartphone armband case:
* Weather and sweat resistant protection
* Built-in screen protector permits full touchscreen operations on your smartphone
* Flexible neoprene material for a breathable and comfortable fit
* Built-in bright LED lights with 3 flashing patterns for excellent night visibility
* Reflective accents provide additional visibility and safety
* Secure key pocket for storing smaller items
* Adjustable armband fits small and large arms
* Small opening at the bottom of the case allow cables to be plugged into your device while it stays protected in the case.
* Compatible with iPhone 7 Plus/7 Galaxy S8/S7 and more.
"The new Scosche LitFit has it all – style, adjustable wearing comfort, smartphone access/usage convenience, storage, advanced lighting technology and most important, safety benefits," said Chris Cowles, director of marketing at Scosche. "It works great when you are biking, running, walking, working out at the gym and more."
The new LitFit™ Smartphone Armband Case with Safety LEDs (part number: ABL).is available now at scosche.com for $29.99 MSRP.
About SCOSCHE:
Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh) Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation.
