News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NAIOP NJ Seminar: Regulatory, Legislative & Legal Issues Impacting CRE
Annual Update to Focus on Water Quality Management and Site Remediation
The event, which is slated for Thursday, July 13, 2017 at the New Jersey Law Center in New Brunswick, will feature an update on recent legal decisions and pending legislation as well as two panel discussions that will address critical water resources and site remediation issues. Topics will include MLUL amendments, liquor license reform, the Dunbar decision, a preview of changes to the Site Remediation Reform Act (SRRA 2.0), historic/alternative fill, innocent purchaser protections, WQMP rules and stormwater utilities.
Confirmed speakers include Mark Pedersen and Michele Putnam with NJ DEP; Meryl Gonchar of Sills, Cummis & Gross; Irene Kropp of Langan Engineering & Environmental Services; Jeff Milanaik of Bridge Development Group; Steve Senior of Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti; Andrea Adebowale of the City of Newark; Jay Rhatican of Hartz Mountain; and Tony DiLodovico of Bowman Consulting.
Registration, networking and breakfast begin at 7:45 a.m., followed by the program at 8:30 a.m. The program will conclude by 11:30 a.m. The seminar offers two Continuing Education Credits for New Jersey-licensed brokers, attorneys, and architects.
About NAIOP New Jersey (http://www.caryl.com/
Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse