NAIOP NJ Seminar: Regulatory, Legislative & Legal Issues Impacting CRE

Annual Update to Focus on Water Quality Management and Site Remediation
 
 
NEW NAIOP_Chapter_newjersey_cmyk (2)
NEW NAIOP_Chapter_newjersey_cmyk (2)
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The laws, regulations and court actions that are reshaping the development process in the Garden State will be the focus of the annual Regulatory, Legislative & Legal Update Seminar hosted by NAIOP New Jersey, the commercial real estate development association.

The event, which is slated for Thursday, July 13, 2017 at the New Jersey Law Center in New Brunswick, will feature an update on recent legal decisions and pending legislation as well as two panel discussions that will address critical water resources and site remediation issues. Topics will include MLUL amendments, liquor license reform, the Dunbar decision, a preview of changes to the Site Remediation Reform Act (SRRA 2.0), historic/alternative fill, innocent purchaser protections, WQMP rules and stormwater utilities.

Confirmed speakers include Mark Pedersen and Michele Putnam with NJ DEP; Meryl Gonchar of Sills, Cummis & Gross; Irene Kropp of Langan Engineering & Environmental Services; Jeff Milanaik of Bridge Development Group; Steve Senior of Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti; Andrea Adebowale of the City of Newark; Jay Rhatican of Hartz Mountain; and Tony DiLodovico of Bowman Consulting.

Registration, networking and breakfast begin at 7:45 a.m., followed by the program at 8:30 a.m. The program will conclude by 11:30 a.m. The seminar offers two Continuing Education Credits for New Jersey-licensed brokers, attorneys, and architects.

About NAIOP New Jersey (http://www.caryl.com/naiop-nj/)

Evelyn Weiss Francisco
Source:NAIOP New Jersey
