Solarblaze Products Featured in Adventure Sports Outdoor Magazine

 
 
BEDFORD, N.H. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Solarblaze Products was featured in Adventure Sports Outdoor Magazine as a great lighting option for remote hunting sheds. ASO highlighted the product's independence from electricity and its ability to withstand the elements. Perfect to keep hunters from stumbling around between guns, bows, and the like; making for a safe and exciting hunting trip every time.

What is Adventure Sports Outdoor Magazine?

Adventure Sports Outdoor Magazine has been a leader in outdoor education for over 20 years. Headed by the newly appointed Andy Burgos, the magazine features stories and advice from across the outdoor sporting world. It also includes advertisements from small brands that the publishers think could be useful to readers.

Solarblazes' solar lights have proven their usefulness around the home with reviews like

"Purchased to put out in the back of the house on a dark corner of our property. Easy install and gets the job done!" – Jharman (Amazon Customer)

However, ASO's choice to feature Solarblazes' solar lights demonstrates their belief in the product outside of the home, i.e. in the wilderness. For hunters, fishers or general outdoorsmen, the Solarblaze light can provide the necessary light quickly, easily, and at an affordable price.

About Solarblaze Products LLC:

Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment.

The company website is: https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=me%3DA3GWD086...

Ben Osterholtz
***@solarblazeproducts.com
Source:Solarblaze Products
Email:***@solarblazeproducts.com
