Project Access Raises Over $85,000 at 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Oak Creek Golf Club
"Project Access is so grateful for the generosity and support of our golfers," said Kathy McCarrell, President and CEO of Project Access. "Funds raised at the Charity Golf Tournament will ensure that low-income children and youth have access to Project Access' Summer Youth Program. This program is critical, and gives youth a safe, supervised place to learn and experience academic enrichment during the summer months. It was clear that the golfers had a great time in support of our mission."
Major sponsors for the tournament included:
Eagle Sponsor:
· Bridge Investment Group
Birdie Sponsors:
· Affordable Housing Access
· The Crean Foundation
Par Sponsors:
· Anonymous
· Regis-Stack Partners
· Highridge Costa Companies
· Mariman & Co.
· Redwood Housing
The tournament also featured VPAR Live Golf Scoring, a "beat the golf pro" contest, a putting competition, hole-in-one opportunity, and silent and live auctions during the hosted cocktail and dinner hours.
About Project Access
Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona.
Khassaundra Whitehead
