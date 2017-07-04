 
News By Tag
* Charity
* Golf Tournament
* Orange County
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orange
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Project Access Raises Over $85,000 at 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Oak Creek Golf Club

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Charity
* Golf Tournament
* Orange County

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Orange - California - US

Subject:
* Earnings

ORANGE, Calif. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Project Access today announced that its 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Oak Creek Golf Club in Irvine, California raised a net of over $85,000. The tournament took place on June 22 with100 golfers in attendance to raise funds for Project Access' programs, including its summer education programs for youth.

"Project Access is so grateful for the generosity and support of our golfers," said Kathy McCarrell, President and CEO of Project Access. "Funds raised at the Charity Golf Tournament will ensure that low-income children and youth have access to Project Access' Summer Youth Program. This program is critical, and gives youth a safe, supervised place to learn and experience academic enrichment during the summer months. It was clear that the golfers had a great time in support of our mission."

Major sponsors for the tournament included:

Eagle Sponsor:

·         Bridge Investment Group

Birdie Sponsors:

·         Affordable Housing Access

·         The Crean Foundation

Par Sponsors:

·         Anonymous

·         Regis-Stack Partners

·         Highridge Costa Companies

·         Mariman & Co.

·         Redwood Housing

The tournament also featured VPAR Live Golf Scoring, a "beat the golf pro" contest, a putting competition, hole-in-one opportunity, and silent and live auctions during the hosted cocktail and dinner hours. For additional information about Project Access, please visit https://www.project-access.org/.

About Project Access

Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop" community hubs that provide low-income families with the resources needed to achieve financial self-sufficiency. This unique model of service delivery allows Project Access to directly impact the lives of hard to reach pockets of underserved, impoverished families in their own backyards. In 2016, Project Access' programs served 14,000 people.

Contact
Khassaundra Whitehead
***@project-access.org
End
Source:
Email:***@project-access.org Email Verified
Tags:Charity, Golf Tournament, Orange County
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Orange - California - United States
Subject:Earnings
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Project Access News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share