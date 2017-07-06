Barry Brothers Are Doing It For Their Sisters

Contact

-- A new Brisbane-based online grocer is taking a stand against the controversial 'tampon tax'.Brothers Kris and Josh Barry will not charge GST on feminine hygiene products sold in their online grocery store, which opened last month. The brothers will sell feminine hygiene products at cost price from now on."We feel strongly that tampons and pads shouldn't be taxed while condoms, lubricants and other toiletries are GST-free so this is our way of standing in solidarity with those lobbying for common sense," said Josh Barry."Women deserve to have these necessities, which are not luxuries, made accessible and affordable."Last month Federal Liberal and Labor Senators voted down an amendment championed by Greens Senator Larissa Waters to the(https://parlwork.aph.gov.au/Bills/r5819)which would have axed the tampon tax.Barry Bros, which specialises in organic, gluten-free and vegan products, is currently selling TOM Organic 16-packs of mini tampons for $5.59 while an indicative major supermarket price comparison for the same product is on average $6, discounted from $7.21.Josh Barry said other brands of tampons and pads sold via chemist and supermarket giants were often cheaper than those at Barry Bros because they were not organic products."We are dedicated to making sure all our stock is ethical, sustainable and organic, whether that's fresh produce, pantry items or toiletries,"he said."Making organic goods can sometimes cost more than mass produced items but it is well worth the cost when considering the impact of chemicals, pesticides, additives and plastics on our personal health and that of the environment."Most big brand feminine hygiene products are made up of 90 per cent plastic with one packet of pads the equivalent of four plastic shopping bags, according to global organic giant Natracare.Barry Bros' supplier, Natracare, has also estimated that a woman uses an average of 11,000 pads or tampons in her lifetime.For further media information contact Sequel PR 07 32518111