News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Torry Harris Analyses the "Platform Model" for Success in a Digital Era
The event "Become 'The platform' – Connect, Enable and Enrich" will be held in Mumbai (India) and in Dubai (UAE) on the 26th and 27th of July 2017 respectively. The keynote address by Randy Heffner (VP & Principal Analyst – Forrester Research) will detail the ways in which enterprises world-over are adopting this model to connect participants in two-sided markets, generating value for both groups. This session will be followed by a deep-dive analysis of the step-by-step approach and the tools required to transition to the platform model - rendered by Karthik TS (Head – Centre of Excellence, Torry Harris Business Solutions [THBS]).
To know more about the event and register, visit: http://www.thbs.com/
About THBS: Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS) is a multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. It specializes in the areas of API Management, IoT, API Platforms, Integration Solutions and SOA/API-based Digital Transformation Services. THBS is a CMMI level 3 certified company and its security management system is ISO 27001 certified. The company has its offshore development centres in Bangalore & Gurgaon (India). It has offices in Bristol (UK), New Jersey (USA), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France) and Vienna (Austria). Visit www.thbs.com to know more about the company, its services & products and www.thbs.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse