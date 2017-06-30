 
News By Tag
* API Management
* Api Platform
* Digital Transformation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

Torry Harris Analyses the "Platform Model" for Success in a Digital Era

 
 
Become The "Platform" - Connect, Enable and Enrich
Become The "Platform" - Connect, Enable and Enrich
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* API Management
* Api Platform
* Digital Transformation

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Events

MUMBAI, India - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS), an IT solutions and services provider specialising in end-to-end API Management, IoT, API Platforms, Integration Solutions and SOA/API-based Digital Transformation Services, is organizing an event to highlight the transformational effects enabled through a "Platform model" of doing business.

The event "Become 'The platform' – Connect, Enable and Enrich" will be held in Mumbai (India) and in Dubai (UAE) on the 26th and 27th of July 2017 respectively. The keynote address by Randy Heffner (VP & Principal Analyst – Forrester Research) will detail the ways in which enterprises world-over are adopting this model to connect participants in two-sided markets, generating value for both groups. This session will be followed by a deep-dive analysis of the step-by-step approach and the tools required to transition to the platform model - rendered by Karthik TS (Head – Centre of Excellence, Torry Harris Business Solutions [THBS]).

To know more about the event and register, visit: http://www.thbs.com/events/become-the-api-platform

About THBS: Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS) is a multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. It specializes in the areas of API Management, IoT, API Platforms, Integration Solutions and SOA/API-based Digital Transformation Services. THBS is a CMMI level 3 certified company and its security management system is ISO 27001 certified. The company has its offshore development centres in Bangalore & Gurgaon (India). It has offices in Bristol (UK), New Jersey (USA), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France) and Vienna (Austria). Visit www.thbs.com to know more about the company, its services & products and www.thbs.com/events to know more about Torry Harris' global events. Follow THBS on Twitter @torryharris (https://twitter.com/torryharris)
End
Source:
Email:***@thbs.com
Posted By:***@thbs.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Torry Harris Business Solutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share