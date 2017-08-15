 
News By Tag
* Platform Model
* API Management
* Digital Platform
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Slough
  Berkshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

Become "The Platform" – Connect, Enable and Enrich: Now in Slough (UK)

 
 
Become “The Platform” – Connect, Enable and Enrich: Now in Slough (UK)
Become “The Platform” – Connect, Enable and Enrich: Now in Slough (UK)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Platform Model
* API Management
* Digital Platform

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Slough - Berkshire - England

SLOUGH, England - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Encouraged by the success of the event "Become 'The Platform' – Connect, Enable and Enrich" in Mumbai and Dubai, Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS) is hosting a similar event in Slough (UK) on September 5th, 2017. THBS, an IT services and solutions provider specialising in end-to-end API Management, IoT, API Platforms, Integration Solutions and SOA/API-based Digital Transformation Services, assists enterprises in transitioning to a platform model.

The event in Slough (UK) will highlight the transformational effects enabled through a "Platform model" of doing business, as against an evolutionary approach conveyed by a "Pipeline model." The keynote address by Randy Heffner (VP & Principal Analyst – Forrester Research) will detail the ways in which enterprises world-over are adopting this model to connect participants in two-sided markets, generating value for both groups. This session will be followed by a deep-dive analysis of the step-by-step approach and the tools required to transition to the platform model - rendered by Karthik TS (Head – Centre of Excellence, Torry Harris Business Solutions [THBS]). There will be discussions about how your platform could be enriched so as to differentiate it from other competing platforms.

To know more about the event and register for the Slough (UK) chapter, please visit: http://www.thbs.com/events/become-the-api-platform

About THBS: Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS) is a multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. It specializes in the areas of API Management, IoT, API Platforms, Integration Solutions and SOA/API-based Digital Transformation Services. THBS is a CMMI level 3 certified company and its security management system is ISO 27001 certified. The company has its offshore development centres in Bangalore & Gurgaon (India). It has offices in Bristol (UK), New Jersey (USA), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France) and Vienna (Austria). Visit www.thbs.com to know more about the company, its services & products and www.thbs.com/events to know more about Torry Harris' global events. Follow THBS on Twitter @torryharris (https://twitter.com/torryharris)
End
Source:
Email:***@thbs.com
Posted By:***@thbs.com Email Verified
Tags:Platform Model, API Management, Digital Platform
Industry:Technology
Location:Slough - Berkshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Torry Harris Business Solutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share