July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

ROPE TRICK Screens at Shortz! Film Festival

Award-winning short film directed by Kirk Ryde explores the beauty within mystery. Q&A to follow screening.
 
 
Pia Lamberg and Jackson Ridd in "Rope Trick."
Pia Lamberg and Jackson Ridd in "Rope Trick."
 
CHICO, Calif. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The award-winning short film "Rope Trick" directed by Kirk Ryde will screen at the Shortz! Film Festival on Sunday, July 16 at 5:00pm at the Chico Theater Company, 166 Eaton Road, Suite F, Chico, CA 95973.

Recently awarded Best Short Mystery at the Culver City Film Festival, Honorable Mention at Los Angeles Movie Awards, and Best Thriller at West Coast Film Festival, "Rope Trick" was shot in part at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, and stars actor/magicians Jackson Ridd and Steve Silverman, both performing members of the Magic Castle, and actress Pia Lamberg, who was crowned Miss Finland Universe in 2011.

"Rope Trick" follows a magician who performs sleight-of-hand magic effects, as he attempts to discover the identity of a beautiful and mysterious woman.  But she has a few tricks of her own.  Pia Lamberg won the Best Actress award at West Coast Film Festival for her multi-faceted portrayal of Shye, the female lead in the movie.

"I made this film as a stream-of-consciousness exploration of mystery," says Kirk, "as a young man attempts to solve the puzzle in which he finds himself.  Sometimes in our own lives, we don't always understand what is happening around us or within us, but ultimately, I believe that the beauty of life lies in the mystery."

Prior to making "Rope Trick", Kirk Ryde wrote and produced the short film "A Singularity" which screened at last year's Shortz! Film Festival, and he's happy to be returning this year.  Says Kirk, "I love Chico and I had a fantastic time there last year.  The people are welcoming, the food is great, the nightlife is a lot of fun, and the festival team really goes out of their way to create an unforgettable experience for visiting filmmakers.  I'm looking forward to being there!"

Tickets for the festival may be purchased at:  https://filmfreeway.com/festival/ShortzFilmFestival/tickets

The "Rope Trick" website is:  http://www.kleerbros.com

The Shortz! Film Festival Website is:  http://www.shortzfilmfest.com/web

Kleer Bros. Entertainment
***@kleerbros.com
Click to Share