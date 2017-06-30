News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ROPE TRICK Screens at Shortz! Film Festival
Award-winning short film directed by Kirk Ryde explores the beauty within mystery. Q&A to follow screening.
Recently awarded Best Short Mystery at the Culver City Film Festival, Honorable Mention at Los Angeles Movie Awards, and Best Thriller at West Coast Film Festival, "Rope Trick" was shot in part at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, and stars actor/magicians Jackson Ridd and Steve Silverman, both performing members of the Magic Castle, and actress Pia Lamberg, who was crowned Miss Finland Universe in 2011.
"Rope Trick" follows a magician who performs sleight-of-hand magic effects, as he attempts to discover the identity of a beautiful and mysterious woman. But she has a few tricks of her own. Pia Lamberg won the Best Actress award at West Coast Film Festival for her multi-faceted portrayal of Shye, the female lead in the movie.
"I made this film as a stream-of-consciousness exploration of mystery," says Kirk, "as a young man attempts to solve the puzzle in which he finds himself. Sometimes in our own lives, we don't always understand what is happening around us or within us, but ultimately, I believe that the beauty of life lies in the mystery."
Prior to making "Rope Trick", Kirk Ryde wrote and produced the short film "A Singularity"
Tickets for the festival may be purchased at: https://filmfreeway.com/
The "Rope Trick" website is: http://www.kleerbros.com
The Shortz! Film Festival Website is: http://www.shortzfilmfest.com/
Contact
Kleer Bros. Entertainment
***@kleerbros.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse